Brave, Tiafoe beats Nadal and makes quarters at home

New York (USA) – Precious serve, powerful punches and fast legs were the perfect combination that North American Frances Tiafoe found on a very inspiring afternoon to defeat Spaniard Rafael Nadal for the first time in three duels. The current 26th in the world advances in an unprecedented way to the quarterfinals at the US Open with the partials of 6/4, 4/6, 6/4 and 6/3, and will now face Russian Andrey Rublev.

At 24 years and eight months, Tiafoe is the youngest player in the house to go this far in the US Open since Andy Roddick, who had just turned 24 when he reached the final in 2006. Tiafoe had lost in the round of 16 of the last two editions. of the tournament. His biggest Slam campaign so far was the quarterfinals of the 2019 Australian Open. This year, he reached an unprecedented fourth round at Wimbledon.

His win over the current world number 3 equals the result against fellow top 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in Vienna last year and is the second biggest win by an American tennis player at Flushing Meadows since James Blake stunned the same Nadal in the third round of 2005, when the Spaniard was already the runner-up in the ranking.

With only one ATP title in his career, Tiafoe for now projects advancement of just two positions on the international list, with a chance of repeating his personal record obtained a month ago, with the 24th position. If he defeats Rublev on Wednesday, he will enter the top 20. He beat the Russian in the fifth set of last year’s US Open and lost in March by straight sets at Indian Wells.

Nadal has lost his first Slam game in 23 matches this season and has only suffered the second defeat in the last 23 games he has played against Americans since October 2017. Despite the fall, the Mallorca southpaw has a great chance of regaining the lead in the ranking, the that won’t happen if Carlos Alcaraz reaches the final or Casper Ruud wins.

Search for winners

From the beginning of the match, both players focused a lot on working with the first serve and looking for definition of points, a lot through parallels. The American came in with sharp base shots and didn’t face a single break-point, getting the break in the seventh game with very deep balls.

Nadal went to the locker room to change clothes and returned with the same determination. Again, the servers worked well the entire time, until Tiafoe didn’t fit the first serve in the 10th game and was at the mercy of the Spaniard’s precise blows, who took advantage of the second set-point.

The third set was very similar to the first. Tiafoe was unfazed by Nadal’s great moment and again did not allow break-points. The Spaniard was pushing the American’s right side a lot, with deep balls and full of effects, trying to take advantage of Tiafoe’s more radical grip. But it was just deadly counter-punch forehands that made the break in the seventh game.

The roof was closed in the third game of the fourth set and that seemed to distract Tiafoe, who suffered the break and saw Nadal serve with 3/1. But the American held his head, immediately regained the deficit and turned to 5/3, taking another serve from a slower looking Nadal. He then fought hard not to allow a reaction and closed with deep returns in front of a lost Spaniard.

Tiafoe shot 49 winners in the match, including 18 aces. Risked 23 climbs to the net, winning 16 of those points. He managed to earn 28% of the points on returning the first serve and 44% on the second serve from Nadal.