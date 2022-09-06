Brazil beats Iran and will take on Argentina in the quarterfinals of the World Cup | volleyball

Still in the warm-up, a casualty: Lucarelli was out, with pain in his calf. When the ball went up, however, Brazil did not seem to feel the absence of one of its stars. Against Iran, for the round of 16 of the men’s World Cup, the team was left in the gym in Gliwice, Poland. Dominant from start to finish, he suffered a little more in the last set, but sealed the spot for the quarterfinals at 3-0, partial 25/17, 25/22 and 25/23.

The rival in the quarters is already defined. The selection will face Argentina, who beat Serbia in the other round of 16. Choking on his third-place decider defeat at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Brazil will have one of its biggest rivals along the way in search of a spot in the semifinals. The duel will be next Thursday at 12:30.

In the warm-up, Renan Dal Zotto knew he couldn’t count on Lucarelli. The pointer felt pain in his right calf in Monday’s training. The exam did not show any injuries, and the Olympic champion even went to the court to start the game process. But, feeling the pains once more, he ended up outside. He gave way to Rodriguinho, who was comfortable from the start.

The selection practically did not suffer any scares against the Iranians. It was only behind on the scoreboard at times in the third set. Despite the attempt of pressure from rivals, he remained firm. Cachopa, accurate in the lifts, in addition to Thales, perfect in reception, dictated the rhythm of the selection. The attack also worked well, especially with Leal, the top scorer and in his best phase in the Brazilian team.

Top scorers:

Loyal – 20 points

Rodrigo – 8 points

Lucão – 8 points

Flavio – 8 points

Manavi – 8 points

Attack Points:

Brazil: 41 points

Iran: 32 points

Blocking points:

Brazil: 6 points

Iran: 7 points

Drop points:

Brazil: 7 points

Iran: 5 points

Points on opponent errors:

Brazil: 21 points

Iran: 18 points

1st set – Brazil dominates and takes the lead

A rotation error in Iran opened the count. Soon after, an effect-packed attack from Leal enlarged the account. It was a good start for Brazil. In controlling the match right away, the selection also took advantage of the many flaws on the other side. The Iranian team even threatened to grow. With an ace from Manavi, he narrowed the gap to just two points: 15/13.

The reaction was fleeting. With a block from Flávio shortly afterwards, the advantage was back to four points, with the score at 17/13. Soon after, with a beautiful save by Leal and a perfect set by Cachopa, Wallace had his hands full to score 19/14. The Iranian coach stopped the match, but it did little good. Brazil accelerated to close the set with Leal, on 25/17.

2nd set – Iran tries to react, but Brazil imposes itself

Brazil started the second set at the same pace. Iran, however, managed to arrive. In an attack error by Rodriguinho, the Asian team reached the tie at 7/7. The game won in balance, and the Iranians grew in efficiency. But it was for a short time. In an ace by Lucão, the Brazilian team reached 10/13, forcing a time-out on the other side.

The game was from Brazil. The selection, even in the absence of Lucarelli, was accurate in passing and in attack. And he still had luck. In Rodriguinho’s serve, the ball slipped into the net and landed on the Iranian court. There, the score was already 20/16. But Brazil relaxed. In two consecutive errors, the advantage dropped to just one point: 22/21. Renan stopped the game, and the team woke up. It didn’t take long to close, with a Leal pipe: 25/22.

3rd set – Iran gives work, but Brazil goes to the quarterfinals

Iran, of course, tried to react. For the first time in the match, he was ahead on the scoreboard at the start of the third set. But it didn’t last long. In a ball out of the rivals, Brazil went ahead with 9/8 in the account. The Asian team even tried to get back into the game, touching the score every now and then. Like Milad’s attack, which reduced the gap to just one point: 16/15. Shortly after, the tie at 17/17, again with Milad.