Brazilian passport is the 17th most accepted in the world

The Brazilian passport is accepted, without any kind of prior authorization, in 129 countries around the world. This means that it occupies the 17th position in the ranking of passports that most have access to other countries without a visa or without paying a fee, according to a survey carried out by the HelloSafe comparison tool.







Photo: GI/Getty Images / Travel and Tourism

The document dropped from 18th to 17th position on August 18, when Mexico began to require a physical visa, issued at consulates, instead of electronic authorization. The expectation is that the Brazilian passport will drop another five positions and be in 22nd place in November 2023, when the ETIAS will be implemented. From that date, Brazilians will have to pay a fee of €7 (about R$38) to obtain a travel authorization, which will be required to enter any country that is part of the Schengen Area.

Brazil’s passport is the third strongest in South America: 47 countries in the world require visas for Brazilians, while only 43 for Argentines and 41 for Chileans. The most powerful in the world is Singapore, which provides direct access to 151 countries. After him, they occupy the top 10 Germany (146 countries), Luxembourg (145), Finland (145), Italy (145), Denmark (145), Sweden (145), Spain (144), Austria (144) and the Netherlands (144). See the complete ranking.

Countries where Brazilians do not need a visa:

Albania Andorra anguilla antigua and barbuda Argentina Armenia aruba Austria Bahamas Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Bermuda Bolivia Bonaire St. Eustace and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana British Virgin Islands Bulgaria Cayman Islands Chile Colombia Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia curacao Cyprus Czech republic Denmark dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Scotland El Salvador Estonia swaziland Falkland Islands Faroe Islands England fiji Finland France French Polynesian French West Indies Georgia Germany Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenade Guatemala Guyana Haiti Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland Indonesia Ireland northern Ireland Israel Italy Jamaica Kazakhstan Kosovo latvia liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Malaysia Malta Mauritius mayotte micronesia Moldavia monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco namibia Netherlands New Caledonia Nicaragua North Macedonia Norway Palestinian Territories Wales Panama Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Qatar Meeting Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Senegal Serbia Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Africa South Korea Spain St. Helena St. Maarten St. Pierre and Miquelon St. Vincent and the Grenadines Suriname Sweden Switzerland thailand Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turks and Caicos Islands Ukraine United Arab Emirates Venezuela Wallis and Futuna

Countries in which Brazilians need to get a visa in advance:

Afghanistan Algeria American Samoa Bangladesh Bhutan Brunei Burundi Cameroon Canada Central African Republic Chad China Congo Democratic Republic of Congo Costa do Marfim Cuba Equatorial Guinea eritrea French Guiana Gambia Ghana Guam guinea Iraq Japan Kiribati Kuwait kyrgyzstan Liberia Libya mali Mexico nauru Niger Nigeria Niue North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Puerto Rico Saudi Arabia Sudan Syria Taiwan Turkmenistan USA US Virgin Islands Yemen

Countries in which Brazilians need to obtain a visa on arrival:

Bahrain Burkina Faso Cambodia Cape Green comoros Egypt Ethiopia Gabon Guinea Bissau Will Jordan Kenya Laos Lebanon Madagascar Malawi Maldives Marshall Islands Mauritania Mozambique Nepal Oman palau Papua New Guinea Rwanda Samoa Seychelles Sierra Leone Solomon Islands Somalia Tajikistan Tanzania East Timor Togo tonga tuvalu Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe

Countries where Brazilians need an online visa or electronic authorization:

Angola Australia Azerbaijan benin djibouti India Lesotho Myanmar New Zealand Norfolk Island Pakistan Sri Lanka Southern Sudan Vietnam

