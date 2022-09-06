Broadband resumes 42.7 million accesses; Hi, grow back

O Brazilian fixed broadband market resumed in July the mark of 42.7 million active contracts, according to information reported by service operators to Anatel.

You 42.776 million of accesses are subject to adjustments, which have usually occurred due to underreporting by some companies. The June data, for example, was corrected from 42 million subscribers to 42.732 million. In March, the segment had already reached the mark of 42.7 million, in a level later lost amid the inconsistency of the information.

Anyway, the accesses already reported up to July point to a growth of 6.8% in the number of broadband contracts in twelve months. If the June information is taken, the growth in one year is higher (8.6%) and points to acceleration compared to May.

Big ones

Among the large groups, emphasis is given to the Hey – which had the first growth in the total customer base since september 2021. In July, the company had a slight positive net balance of 2.3 thousand hitsfor 5.105 million of active contracts.

Alone, the company’s optical fiber was responsible for 56.8 thousand activations (a monthly increase of 1.4%), surpassing the mark of 4.048 million accesses in the segment and offsetting the loss in legacy technologies. In one year, Oi’s total base dropped 2.5% (just over 130 thousand contracts), despite the 23.7% annual increase in fiber accesses.

The fiber optic market leader continues to be Alive, with 5.128 million contracts in July. In the month, the company activated 78.7 thousand accesses to the technology (+1.6%) and guaranteed positive balance of 18.5 thousand contractscounting all forms of access.

Even with the impact of legacy networks, Vivo has been growing month by month in the fixed broadband market in 2022, already accumulating growth of 0.7% in the total base in twelve months – for 6.372 million contracts active. In fiber, the operator’s growth rate is 23.6% in one year.

Already the market leader clear had the second consecutive month of decline in the total base after four consecutive months of recovery in the indicator. about 7.2 thousand net disconnections implied a monthly drop of 0.1% and 0.2% in twelve months (for current 9.749 million customers). In fiber, the company continues to advance and added 21,200 accesses in July, to a base (relatively smaller than that of competitors) of 753,000 customers.

challengers

Highlights in customer activation in the first half, small providers also grew by surfing the wave of optical fiber. THE Brisanetfor example, activated 20 thousand new customers in July (to 997 thousand), while Desktop reported 15,800 more contracts (726,000). already the algar lost 18.8 thousand accesses (to 754 thousand customers), while TIM remained stable at 706 thousand.