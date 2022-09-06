Camilla de Lucas is followed by international famous. Know who it is!

Viola Davis.

On her Twitter account, the influencer reacted to the situation. “It’s what?” she wrote in disbelief.

Camilla then stated that she still couldn’t believe she was being followed by the Oscar-winning actress. “I am so far: What do you mean Viola Davis is following me on Instagram? Mercy, I won’t be able to do more in the stories”, she joked.

I’m still: HOW THEY IS VIOLA DAVIS following me on Instagram? Mercy, I won’t be able to do more in the stories— Camilla de Lucas ⭐️ (@camilladelucas) September 5, 2022

Camilla de Lucas was one of the famous who took advantage of a walk through the Maranhão sheets, one of the main postcards of Maranhão.

The ex-sister took advantage of the moment to pose for some photos in the paradisiacal setting and didn’t spare her chin at the time of the clicks. In addition to the cream-colored lace-up bikini, which also features a shimmering fabric, Camilla bet on accessories, showing off a pair of hoops and a necklace.

