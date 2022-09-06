Canadian knife attack suspect found dead by police

The attack was among the deadliest in the country’s history; The duo also injured 18 other people.

Handout / Royal Canadian Mounted Police Saskatchewan / AFP

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, the two suspects in the stabbings in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada



the police of Canada found, on Monday, the 5th, the body of one of the suspects in the attack that resulted in the death of 10 people in two indigenous communities, in the province of Saskatchewan, on Sunday, the 4th. Reuters, the body found is that of Damien Sanderson, 31 years old. According to information provided by police, the injuries indicate that the suspect committed suicide. The attack is among the deadliest in the country. The victims were stabbed to death. The duo also injured 18 other people. The search for the other suspect continues. Indigenous leaders believe the attack may be drug-related. Canadian police investigations point out that some of the victims were allegedly targeted by the killers and the others appear to have been random. The Royal Canadian Police (RCMP) treats the case as first-degree murder, attempted murder and trespass. According to local media, one of the victims was a mother of two. However, the RCMP does not rule out other possibilities. The suspect found dead was on the fugitive list by the Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, a program created to encourage the public to collaborate with the police. However, there are no details as to why he was wanted. Indigenous people represent less than 5% of the Canadian population, have a lower life expectancy than the rest of the population and are directly affected by poverty and unemployment. As Jovem Pan showed, the attack took place in two remote communities in Canada. Police extended the search for the two criminals in three regions: Regina, Manitoba and Alberta.