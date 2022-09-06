Cássio reveals daughter’s autism and embraces inclusion group at Corinthians | Corinthians

He revealed that Maria Luiza, his four-year-old daughter, has autism.

– I met the people, they were in the CT, I saw that they are serious people. Not everyone knows, but I have an autistic daughter, Maria Luiza, my four-year-old daughter has autism. I started researching and reading more on the subject, I follow autism pages. As a parent, the more I can learn about autism, even to support my wife and daughter to evolve, I will. The people from the alvinegro autistics are super cool, you go on their Instagram and see cases of children who have autism, what to do, how to act. They have been bringing autistic children,” said Cássio.

Casa do Timão, Neo Química Arena has a room inside the stadium so that people with ASD can follow the game. Opened in 2019, the space has walls and windows with sound insulation and activities developed especially for this group.

– Corinthians is also to be congratulated for having a special room here for these children. It is a very nice situation, and whatever I can do to help, not only them, but also other institutions, whether with the image or with a contribution, I will do it, from the heart.

