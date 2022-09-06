Celtic vs Real Madrid: lineups, predictions and statistics from the Champions League match | Champions League

The group stage of the Champions League starts this Tuesday with the presence of its current winner. Real Madrid face Celtic at 16:00 (Brasília), away from home, at the Celtic Park stadium. The ge follows the game in Real Time.
Coach Carlo Ancelotti will have the entire squad available for the match. The bet remains on the duo Vinicius Junior and Benzema in attack. Without Casemiro, sold to Manchester United, the Frenchman Tchouaméni, the main signing of the season, should be the starter.
Celtic, the current Scottish champions, is in a great phase: they thrashed rival Rangers 4-0 in the traditional classic of the country last Saturday.
Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo should be Real Madrid starters in their Champions League debut – Photo: Isabel Infantes/Reuters
Check out all the information about the game:
Stadium: Celtic Park, Glasgow (Scotland)
Time: 16:00 (from Brasilia)
Referee: Sandro Schärer (Switzerland)
Celtic Park, Celtic’s stadium — Photo: Getty Images
Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt and Taylor; McGregor, O’Riley and Turnbull; Abada, Giakoumakis and Jota. Coach: Ange Postecoglou.
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Rüdiger and Alaba; Tchouaméni, Modric and Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema and Vinicius Junior. Coach: Carlo Ancelotti.
Celtic: Furuhashi is doubtful for the game.
Real Madrid: Odriozola is doubtful for the game.
Celtic thrashed rival Rangers last Saturday, in the Scottish derby – Photo: Getty Images
- 7 games
- 7 wins
- 29 goals scored
- 2 goals conceded
- 5 games
- 5 wins
- 13 goals scored
- 4 goals conceded
- Allan Caldas: Celtic 1 x 2 Real Madrid
- Daniel Mundim: Celtic 1 x 2 Real Madrid
- Felipe Schmidt: Celtic 1 x 1 Real Madrid
- Jorge Nathan: Celtic 1 x 3 Real Madrid
- Matheus Tiburcio: Celtic 0 x 2 Real Madrid
- Rodrigo Lois: Celtic 0 x 1 Real Madrid
- Thiago Benevenutte: Celtic 0 x 2 Real Madrid