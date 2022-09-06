Cessna plane passes too close to Boeing 757 after controller error

Photomontage by AEROIN and Pxhere





A confusion at Orlando Airport Air Traffic Control caused a small Cessna plane to pass very close to a Boeing 757 in the air. The case happened two weeks ago, but just now the pilot of the Cessna 172 released the video of the situation and conversations between pilots and controllers were also obtained.

The small Cessna plane, the most produced civil aircraft in the world and responsible for training thousands of aviators, had just taken off from runway 36L at Orlando International Airport and had been instructed to, shortly after takeoff, turn right towards 090º. until it climbed to 2,000 feet, where it should maintain that altitude. Even a Cessna pilot was alerted about a Boeing 737 taking off from runway 36R, parallel to the runway used by him for takeoff.

However, Orlando Airport has two more parallel runways, 35L and 35R, which are approximately 2.8 km away from runways 36L and 36R. Normally, these runways, being separate, have different controllers taking care of each pair, but they communicate with each other. close to each other.

To avoid the collision, the Cessna pilot changed his direction and started climbing as fast as he could, as he wasn’t sure the Boeing pilots had seen him. See in the video below.





Shortly after passing 500 feet (150 m) away from the Cessna, Delta pilots called the control tower and reported what had happened, stating that they saw the small plane and that it caught their attention.

Complicated but not unprecedented route

On the VAS Aviation channel, which compiled the video along with the transcript and audio of the Air Traffic conversation, several pilots in the region confirmed that the instruction to fly over the other lane is common.

“As a pilot who flies a lot with small planes in Orlando, this has been my takeoff instruction for several years. I never understood why we have to cross the airport right in the middle but I never questioned it. Each time the small planes take off from the western runways (36L/R) and are given the instruction to fly on the heading 090 to 2000 feet.”said Will, a young pilot who has the SoFlo Aviation channel, which shows his flights in South Florida.

Aerial View of Orlando International Airport – Disclosure





Another pilot, codenamed Gandor, commented the reason for this unusual curve is the region’s airspace:

“For those who asked the reason for the curve instead of going straight, is that Orlando Executive Airport is exactly north of the International Airport. So, general aviation, small flights, can’t fly high enough before reaching their (Executive) airspace. Turning left on direction 270 goes towards the Disney Parks, which have a permanent restricted airspace for safety, in addition to having a corridor (airway) parallel to the International Airport”.

The above image, made available by the FAA, the US Federal Aviation Administration, which is also investigating the case, shows what the airspace layout looks like in Orlando, with the parks being on the left, with the restricted area at Disney in the red circle. , and the International Airport below the Executive.

We plot the approximate trajectory of the Cessna flight in red, and the Delta in black for better understanding, see below the video with the communication:



