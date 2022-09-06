Check out 5 movies and series that celebrate Brother’s Day

Brother’s Day is celebrated this Monday (5). To enjoy the date, we selected five movies and series to watch with the whole family, so gather your brothers by blood or “by heart” and prepare the popcorn!

Check out 5 movies and series to watch on Brother’s Day

This Is Us

With Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, the drama series follows the daily lives of the Pearson family. After losing one of their triplets in childbirth, the couple decide to adopt a newborn rescued by firefighters. Created by Dan Fogelman, the series shows the dilemmas of the family and also the private lives of their children after adulthood.

It is available on Star+.

Cupid operation

Starring Lindsay Lohan in a double dose, the 1998 classic follows the adventures of Hallie and Annie, twins separated at a young age after their parents’ divorce. One stayed with the mother and the other with the father. After meeting at a campsite, the two switch places with the aim of getting the couple to resume their marriage.

It is available on Disney+ streaming.

lovely women

Based on the American literature classic “Little Women”, the plot takes place during the Civil War in the United States. Sisters Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Beth (Eliza Scanlen), Meg (Emma Watson) and Amy (Florence Pugh) have fun writing plays as they transition from adolescence to adulthood. Beth’s illness changes the routine and tranquility of everyone in the house. The cast also includes Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Timothée Chalamet.

It is available on Amazon Prime streaming.

Brother Bear

The animation takes place at the end of the Ice Age, in North America. The natives Sitka, Denahi and Kenai were three very close brothers, until Sitka dies during a combat with a bear. Motivated to take revenge, Kenai kills the animal. However, the ancestral spirits and that of his late brother transform him into a bear. In his quest to return to the human body, he meets Koda, an orphaned bear cub. The two form a friendship, while older brother Dehahi, thinking Kenai was killed by the bear, tries to go after the bear for revenge.

It is available on Disney+.

Frozen

Elsa and Anna were great friends as children. Over the years, they ended up drifting apart due to Elsa’s magical powers. When her secret is revealed, she flees into the mountains, leaving the Kingdom of Arendelle frozen. Anna teams up with an ice seller to bring her sister back and put an end to the terrible curse of eternal winter. It is available on Disney+.

