Check out the September 2022 releases

Advertising

In September, Paramount+, the entertainment mountain, invites fans of The Handmaid’s Tale for the start of the new season of the multi-award-winning dystopian story acclaimed by audiences and critics alike. Other premieres are the long-awaited retelling of the iconic 1980s film, American Gigolo, starring Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), which tells the story of Julian Kaye (Bernthal) after serving a wrongful prison sentence; and the arrival of teen comedy honor society which features Angourie Rice (Spider-Man) and Gaten Matarrazzo (Stranger Things). Plus, a new season of the acclaimed reality show acapulco shore also arrives this month to the streaming service.

Check out the full list of premieres:

The Handmaid’s Tale — New season

Advertising

sseries – September 18, one chapter a week

The Handmaid’s Tale is the story of life in dystopian Gilead, a totalitarian society in the ancient United States. Offred (Elizabeth Moss), one of the few fertile women known as Servants in the oppressive Republic of Gilead, struggles to survive as a reproductive surrogate for a powerful Commander and his resentful wife.

In this new season, June faces the consequences of killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to gain a foothold in Toronto when Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save Hannah.

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer

American Gigolo

Series – Premieres September 10

Advertising

A current retelling of the iconic 1980s film, American Gigolo, follows Julian Kaye (Bernthal) after serving an unfair 15-year prison sentence as he navigates his complicated relationships with ex-lover Michelle (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother, and the people who betrayed him. As Julian struggles to reconcile the bodyguard he once was and the man he is today, Detective Sunday (Rosie O’Donnell) searches for the truth about the murder that sent Julian to prison so many years ago, unearthing a much larger conspiracy.

Cast: Jon Bernthal, Gretchen Mol, Gabriel LaBelle

honor society

Film – Premieres September 16

The film follows Honor (Angourie Rice, Spider Man: Homecoming), an ambitious high school student whose only goal is to get into Harvard, assuming she can first earn the coveted recommendation of her adviser, Mr. Calvin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Superbad, Crash). Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor hatches a Machiavellian plan to take down her top three competitors, until things change when she unexpectedly falls in love with her biggest competitor, Michael (Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things).

Cast: Angourie Rice, Gaten Matarazzo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Amy Keum, Armani Jackson

Advertising

Acapulco Shore — New season

Reality- Premieres September 28

The most successful reality show in the history of MTV Latin America returns to Mexico and lands for the first time in Puerto Vallarta, one of the most vibrant coastal cities in the Mexican Pacific and a favorite of party fans for its inexhaustible nightlife. Undoubtedly, the most important ingredient for an unforgettable vacation is good friends.

Flatbush Misdemeanors S2

Series – Premieres September 22

A city life comedy that follows Dan and Kevin as they play characters struggling to thrive in their new surroundings in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

Hot Summer Nights

Film – Premieres September 30

In the summer of 1991, a sheltered teenager comes of age during a wild summer spent on Cape Cod, getting rich selling weed to gangsters, falling in love for the first time, partying, and finally realizing he’s out of his depth.

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Maika Monroe, Alex Roe

Sky Med

Series – premieres September 22

Sky Med revolves around life, death and drama at 20,000 feet. The series weaves together intense character journeys and high-stakes medical rescues as we follow the triumphs, heartaches and tribulations of budding nurses and air ambulance pilots in Canada’s remote north. They were alone, with no one to trust but each other.

Cast: Morgan Holmstrom, Natasha Calis, Emilia McCarthy, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Gino Anania, Ryan DeLong, Laura Olafson, Moses Suzuki, Aaron Ashmore, Ace Bhatti, Thomas Elms, Praneet Akilla, Mercedes Morris, Kheon Clarke, Rebecca Kwan, Aason Nadjiwan