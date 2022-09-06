Check out the vaccination sites against Covid-19 in Goiânia and Aparecida

Goiânia and Aparecida continue to vaccinate against covid-19 this week. In the capital, there are two options, being the Vaccination Van or one of the 72 rooms available. To check the addresses of vaccination sites, the orientation is to access the Goiania City Hall website. In these places, the service is from 08:00 to 17:00.

In Aparecida, vaccines are available at 34 Basic Health Units (UBS’s), at the Immunization Center and at the Marlene Teixeira Maternity Hospital. Vaccination at UBSs must be scheduled by the Saúde Aparecida app.

Who can get vaccinated:

Persons over three years of age, according to the established criteria for receiving doses. Those aged 30 years or older and need to complete the vaccination schedule with the application of the second booster dose (4th dose), as well as adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, who can now take the first booster dose (3rd dose).

Documentation required for children and adults

Persons over the age of 12 must present a photo ID, proof of vaccination and address. Children, the Vaccination Card, a document and proof of address. Parents who cannot accompany their children must complete authorization for presentation by the guardian at the vaccination post. The document is available on the ImunizaGyn page on Goiania City Hall website or not aparecida website.

VAN DA VACCINATION IN GOIÂNIA

Tuesday (06/09)

Location: Praça da Bible Terminal (Adult Vaccination Covid-19 and Influenza)

Address: Av. Anhanguera, 401, Sector

East University – Goiania

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

Thursday (09/08)

Location: João Alves de Queiroz Municipal School (Adult Vaccination Covid-19 and Influenza – FOR WORKERS ONLY)

Address: Rua EF-16, 1-113, Residencial EliForte – Goiânia

Hours: 8 am to 11 am

Location: Roberto Civita State College

Address: Av. Orlando Marques de Abreu,

Qd.18 Lt.10, Residencial Kátia (Adult Vaccination Covid-19 and Influenza – ONLY FOR WORKERS)

Hours: 1pm to 4pm

Friday (09/09)

Location: UFG Dental School (Adult Covid-19 and Influenza Vaccination – FOR WORKERS ONLY)

Address: Av. University, s/n, University East Sector

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

Saturday (10/09)

Location: Parque da Lagoa (Adult Vaccination Covid-19 and Influenza)

Address: Rua Olímpica, 179-253, João Braz Industrial Park

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

Location: Camelodromo de Campinas 2 (Adult Vaccination Covid-19 and Influenza)

Address: Av. Anhanguera, 7840, Qd.99ª Lt.02, Campinas Sector

Hours: 8 am to 4 pm

VACCINATION IN APARECIDA

Bedridden patients receive vaccination at home, by calling 3545 5868. At the Immunization Center, service is available from Monday to Saturday, from 8 am to 6 pm, and in the vaccination rooms of the UBS’s from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm. 4 pm

– Immunization Center

– Marlene Teixeira Maternity

– UBS Andrade Reis;

– UBS Colina Azul;

– UBS Bairro Cardoso;

– UBS Delfiore;

– UBS Alto Paraíso;

– UBS Bandeirantes;

– UBS Bairro Ilda;

– UBS Independence;

– UBS Buriti Sereno;

– UBS Campos Elíseos;

– UBS Cândido de Queiroz;

– Caribbean UBS;

– UBS Chácara São Pedro;

– UBS Cruzeiro do Sul;

– UBS Jardim Bela Vista;

– UBS Jardim Boa Esperança;

– UBS Jardim dos Buritis;

– UBS Jardim dos Ipês;

– UBS Garden Florence;

– UBS Olympic Garden;

– UBS Jardim Paraíso;

– UBS Mother Germana;

– UBS Papillon Park;

– UBS Parque Trindade;

– UBS Pontal Sul II;

– UBS Residential Anhambi;

– UBS Residential Garavelo Park;

– UBS Retiro do Bosque;

– UBS Jardim Riviera;

– UBS Rosa dos Ventos;

– UBS Santo André

– UBS Santa Luzia;

– UBS Veiga Jardim;.

– UBS Expansul