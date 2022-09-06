Cicinho v Cruzeiro fan afraid of ‘taking the cup’ from Atltico
Cicinho provoked Cruzeiro fans on the SBT program
Always controversial, Cicinho, a former player and now a commentator for Arena SBT, said that Cruzeiro fans booed Ronaldo in Mineiro, last Sunday (4/8), because they are uncomfortable returning to Serie A to “take a cup” from Atltico.
Cicinho provoked Cruzeiro’s fans and said that Galo is the biggest club in Minas Gerais.
“I think they (Cruzeiro fans) want to continue in the Second Division. Gerais. I’m afraid. ‘Let’s boo Ronaldo because he stole our peace, putting Cruzeiro in the Primeira División’. That can only be it”, said Cicinho.
Fans who were waiting for Fenmeno to leave in search of photos and autographs were pushed by Mineiro’s security, who were trying to create an isolation cord to protect the former player.
Dissatisfied with the treatment received, the people from Cruzeiro threw a glass of beer, cursed the professionals and even Ronaldo (watch the video below).
In Serie B, Cruzeiro leads the competition, with 59 points, 18 points ahead of fifth-placed Londrina.
Cruzeiro x Cricima: photos of the crowd in Mineiro
Photos of Cruzeiro fans before and during the match against Cricima, this Sunday (4), in Mineiro, for the 28th round of Serie B – photo: Ramon Lisboa/EM/DA Press
