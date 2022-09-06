‘City of God’ turns 20: cast remembers backstage and what has changed since then – Marie Claire Magazine

+



‘City of God’ turns 20 (Photo: Disclosure)

Twenty years ago — on August 30, 2002 — Brazilian cinema made history with the premiere of God’s city. The film directed by Fernando Meirelles and Katia Lund revealed to the world the talent of actors like Alexandre Rodrigues, Darlan Cunha, Douglas Silva, Jonathan Haagensen, Roberta Silva and Alice Braga.

know more

The film attracted worldwide attention by portraying the growth of organized crime inside Cidade de Deus, a favela that began to be built in the early 1960s and became one of the most dangerous places in Rio de Janeiro during the 1980s. was the only Brazilian to date to receive four Oscar nominations, in the categories of best director, best adapted screenplay, best editing and best cinematography, in 2004.

According to survey of preply based on IMDBan American site with online information about cinema, TV, music and games, God’s city it is the second most watched foreign film in the world. The first took the long The Untouchables (2011) and third The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain (2001) both French.

The work was also named the sixth best action movie of all time by the British newspaper. The Guardianin 2010. Elected as one of the 100 greatest films of the decade by The Timesthe feature is still among the most voted on the site IMDB.

+ Culture: Director shows Bruna Marquezine in tears in DC film recording

The plot

The story revolves around the point of view of the protagonist-narrator Buscapé, a poor, black and sensitive young man, who grows up in a universe of a lot of violence. He lives in the Cidade de Deus favela, in Rio de Janeiro, and finds subsidies to avoid being hooked by the life of crime. His talent with photography allows him to pursue a career in the profession. It is through his eyes behind the camera that he analyzes the daily life of the favela in which he lives.

Marie Claire talked with actors Alexandre Rodrigues, Darlan Cunha, Douglas Silva and Jonathan Haagensen about the impact of God’s city in their careers and what has changed in these 20 years.

+ Culture: National Cinema Day: 6 films directed by Brazilian women to watch now

Alexandre Rodrigues, the Buscapé

Alexandre Rodrigues, the Buscapé / Wilson Rodrigues (Photo: reproduction/instagram)

The actor is the protagonist of the plot: a calm, honest boy and the only character who, despite experiencing great violence, does not surrender to the world of crime. “This film is very important to me, it changed a lot in my life. It boosted my career and took me to places I could never have imagined. It brought me confidence in my personal life and as an artist”, he says. “The film is really a milestone in my life, for sure”.

Alexandre says that before recording one of the most iconic scenes in the film, the one in which his character is in the middle of a confrontation between the police and criminals, art literally imitated life. That day, he left home for the filming set, still at dawn, and while walking through the alleys of the favela, he found himself in a fight between criminals and police.

“I was coming down to the Cantagalo community, in Ipanema, to work. It was very early and there was a confrontation in the favela. And I went down and came face to face with the bad guys. I leaned against the corner, let them pass and further down, I ran into the police. This is not even a curiosity of the film. It’s a parallel, right? I was between the police and the bandits there too”.

since the launch of God’s city, the actor grabbed every opportunity he could. “I had been studying theater since I was 10 years old and since then, my life has changed. I’ve matured a lot. I took many courses in theater, cinema and TV and I am graduated in some of them. There was a time when the government still did something for its citizens and I had the opportunity to take some professional courses. It changed my life and that of many people. I get messages on Instagram from people who are inspired by the character to get out of that situation. This film inspires a lot of people.”

Darlan Cunha, the Filet with Fries

Darlan Cunha, the Filet with Fries (Photo: reproduction/instagram)

The actor played a young man who joined the gang of Zé Pequeno, a trafficker from Cidade de Deus, in his second film – the first was brave people, 2001. At the time, Darlan was only 14 years old and had only “some participation and figuration” on his resume. “It was quite amateurish,” she admits. However, the film became a watershed. “The film has a huge importance in my career. He made my career real. Cidade Deus changed my career in the sense of being seen as a recognized professional. It gave me giant evidence,” he recalls.

He believes that he managed to reap good results from his performance because he was not worried about being successful. “The cast had a unique energy, no ego, no stardom… Everyone was in the same boat. Everyone came from the same or similar places. Everyone was in the same energy and not imagining what they could become next. Unconcerned with what was to come. And I had no idea how big it would be in the future.”

Darlan believes that the feature was one of those responsible for breaking paradigms, especially in the cultural industry. “Everything has changed since then. The media has changed [a criação de] reality shows, black films made for blacks with a cast made up of 90% black actors, television has changed. People began to see that it was possible to be part of that world of cinema, theater, television, where before people had the idea that you could only start being an extra and if you stood out, you would become an actor”, he observes.

“City of God broke all that, huh? It was the revolution of cinema, of dramaturgy. A pity not to be recognized in such a way. Due to the story told and the place, it is a very undervalued project”.

+ Culture: Ana de Armas surprises in photos characterized as Marilyn Monroe for the film

Douglas Silva, Little Zé / Dadinho

Douglas Silva, the Little Zé / Dadinho (Photo: reproduction/instagram/toutube)

The actor played the sociopathic drug dealer who takes pleasure in killing his rivals during childhood. “The film was a watershed for me. It changed my life,” he says.

“I am very happy to be part of a successful film. It’s a classic of Brazilian cinema and still represents a lot of Brazil abroad”, he says. “I’m very grateful to God for being part of this team and for having done this work. I learned a lot there. He is very remarkable, it is the beginning of my career”.

Douglas says he was sure he would pursue an artistic career after making the film. “I saw that it was from art that I wanted to live and that’s what I do. and my daughter, Mary flower, is coming the same way. This is very good”, he celebrates.

+ Culture: Marquezine to star opposite Oscar winner Susan Sarandon in DC movie

Jonathan Haagensen, the Hairdresser

Jonathan Haagensen, the Hairdresser (Photo: reproduction/instagram/youtube)

The actor gave life to Bené’s older brother and leader of the Trio Ternura, a group of thieves who share their profits with the population of Cidade de Deus. Jonathan says that at the time he was still going through the casting process he was excited and wondering what character he would play.

“One thing that impressed me a lot is not having access to the script and the text. I remember thinking about which character to play. We spent almost a year in the selection process. After being selected by Fátima Toledo, I was very much looking forward to the character. I had to abandon all theatrical technique and gain more from improvising and working on the text”, she recalls.

Jonathan had no idea how successful City of God would become. “It was an intense story and when the film was distributed around the world, I did some traveling. From the airport to arriving somewhere, there was always someone who recognized us. In restaurants or at some tourist spot somewhere. I was very impressed because it didn’t have much dimension even in Brazil itself. Today, I understand that it marked a lot of people. And a lot of people are still watching. Even here at the bakery in Vidigal, people comment on the film,” he says.

“It’s really cool to realize that at that moment, we were having experiences in the cinema. The revival of national cinema. A time when other great films appeared. There we had the emergence of great directors, new actors, new technicians, ‘We do Morro’ itself (NGO located in Morro do Vidigal that provides access to art and culture for children, young people and adults), we were studying and was already in the cinema with a film that is one of the most watched in the world. This proves that we have learned and are improving in the art of filmmaking. It ended up exposing to the world our potential of the Brazilian film industry”, he says.

“The film has an increasing importance. Mainly because of the story and how it was written”.

+ Culture: Find out who Xolo Maridueña is, Bruna Marquezine’s pair in new DC movie