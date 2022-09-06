Collectible details Nick Fury’s look for the Secret Invasion series

The Marvel Show Will Come to Disney+ Streaming in 2023

Presenting fans with a more detailed glimpse into Nick Fury’s new look for the series Secret Invasion of Disney+collectible funko features somewhat terrifying style from the former director of SHIELD

After years of participating in several productions by marvel studios since Phase 1, now, Samuel L. Jackson will win its own show for streaming, exploring the domination in Earth of the Skrulls, who have been infiltrated for years, posing as simple inhabitants of the planet.

Scheduled to be released only next year, a new funko from the series of Secret Invasion which will be sold exclusively on New York Comic-Conprovided an even more in-depth glimpse into the look that Nick Fury adopted in the previously unreleased MCU production.

More details about the Secret Invasion series

Comprising six episodes in total, the unprecedented show is directed by the duo Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim. In addition to Samuel L. Jackson leading the cast, the team of actors will still have Cobie Smulders reprising her role as Oscar-winner Maria Hill, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and among others.

Secret Invasion continues with premiere scheduled for early 2023 on streaming Disney+.

