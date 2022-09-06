Concept made by f shows Super Mario version in Unreal Engine 5

Now it’s Super Mario’s turn to have a version made in Unreal Engine 5 along with RTX technologies. At first, the title joins several others that have already had concepts exposed on Youtube produced in the graphic engine, such as God of War, Resident Evil, The Witcher and GTA IV. The mustachioed plumber appears in a cartoon version as in his regular games, with the biggest change made to the scenarios and mechanics. As a result, what you can see in the released video is a darker aspect than what you normally see in Mario games.

Throughout the production, the protagonist walks and runs along a linear path, obtains powers and defeats some enemies. It is possible to notice the more realistic effects, with them being incinerated by the fireballs and a lot of blood when the plumber jumps on top of the Goombas. He is heading towards the castle where Bowser, his enemy, is and as he uses a platform to travel there, the video is in slow motion, highlighting the expressions of the villain and Mario, who is covered in blood and prepares a ball. of fire to launch towards your enemy.

The video was released by the Funkyzeit Games channel, which talks in the description about this being a game project in the way he always wanted to play the plumber franchise. In addition, the user makes it clear that they will not publish a playable version of that game. In any case, it might be an interesting way to look at this little demonstration of what the Mario world would look like with aspects of this kind. And you, what do you think of this idea? Do you think a game like this could work? Tell us in the comments!

