CONMEBOL increases prize money for Libertadores and other South American competitions; see values

Admin 19 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Champion of this edition of Conmebol Libertadores will receive R$ 82.7 million

THE CONMEBOL announced, this Monday (5), the new prize values ​​for the champion of CONMEBOL Libertadores.

The big winner will receive 16 million dollars (BRL 82.7 million), 1 million dollars more than in the previous edition.

In addition to the champion, other phases will also have an increase in relation to recent years.

Flamengo, palm trees, Atletico-PR and Velez Sarsfield fight for the title and, consequently, for the amount.

In one key, the team rubro-negro thrashed the Argentine 4-0 away from home, and has the vacancy forwarded to the match this Wednesday (7), at 21:30, at Maracanã. The game will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

On the other hand, the Paraná beat São Paulo 1-0. The return match takes place this Tuesday (6), at 21:30, at Allianz Parque.

See all the figures stage by stage of the Libertadores:

Phase 1: BRL 2 million

Phase 2: BRL 2.5 million

Phase 3: BRL 3.1 million

Group stage: BRL 5.1 million

Eighth: BRL 5.4 million

Wednesdays: BRL 7.7 million

Semi: BRL 10.3 million

Vice: BRL 31 million

Champion: BRL 82.7 million

South American

The entity also announced that it had increased the prize for the champion of the South American Championship by 1 million dollars, where Atlético-GO, Sao Paulo, Melgar (PER) and Independiente del Valle (EQU) continue in the fight.

The winner will pocket 5 million dollars (about R$25 million)1 million more than Athletico-PR, champion of the 2021 edition.

Women’s Copa America and Women’s Libertadores

In the current edition of the women’s Copa America, the Brazil became champion and pocketed 1.5 million dollars (R$ 7 million), while the host Colombia, second place, received 500 million dollars. The values ​​will be the same for the champion and vice of the women’s Libertadores.


Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Luís Castro, from Botafogo, analyzes Brazilian football and is negatively ‘surprised’ with pitches, schedule and commentators’ view

technician of Botafogo, Luís Castro was one of the guests at the event “Brasil Futebol …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved