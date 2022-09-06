CONMEBOL increases prize money for Libertadores and other South American competitions; see values

Champion of this edition of Conmebol Libertadores will receive R$ 82.7 million

THE CONMEBOL announced, this Monday (5), the new prize values ​​for the champion of CONMEBOL Libertadores.

The big winner will receive 16 million dollars (BRL 82.7 million), 1 million dollars more than in the previous edition.

In addition to the champion, other phases will also have an increase in relation to recent years.

Flamengo, palm trees, Atletico-PR and Velez Sarsfield fight for the title and, consequently, for the amount.

In one key, the team rubro-negro thrashed the Argentine 4-0 away from home, and has the vacancy forwarded to the match this Wednesday (7), at 21:30, at Maracanã. The game will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

On the other hand, the Paraná beat São Paulo 1-0. The return match takes place this Tuesday (6), at 21:30, at Allianz Parque.

See all the figures stage by stage of the Libertadores:

Phase 1: BRL 2 million

Phase 2: BRL 2.5 million

Phase 3: BRL 3.1 million

Group stage: BRL 5.1 million

Eighth: BRL 5.4 million

Wednesdays: BRL 7.7 million

Semi: BRL 10.3 million

Vice: BRL 31 million

Champion: BRL 82.7 million

South American

The entity also announced that it had increased the prize for the champion of the South American Championship by 1 million dollars, where Atlético-GO, Sao Paulo, Melgar (PER) and Independiente del Valle (EQU) continue in the fight.

The winner will pocket 5 million dollars (about R$25 million)1 million more than Athletico-PR, champion of the 2021 edition.

Women’s Copa America and Women’s Libertadores

In the current edition of the women’s Copa America, the Brazil became champion and pocketed 1.5 million dollars (R$ 7 million), while the host Colombia, second place, received 500 million dollars. The values ​​will be the same for the champion and vice of the women’s Libertadores.