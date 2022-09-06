Corinthians gains position in the Brazilian table at the end of the 25th round; see ranking

Corinthians was only tied with Internacional last Sunday, but did not stagnate in the table at the end of the 25th round of the Brasileirão. After starting the weekend in fourth place, the point won at Neo Química Arena made Corinthians rise to third place.

All this because Fluminense, the first team above Timão at the beginning of the round, was defeated by Athletico, 1-0, at Arena da Baixada. Thus, the team from Rio de Janeiro was overtaken by both Corinthians and Internacional with the tie in Itaquera between the two teams – see full table below.

Looking up at the table, Corinthians also saw two competitors stumble. Palmeiras was only tied with Red Bull Bragantino, 2-2, the same outcome for Flamengo, who tied 1-1 with Ceará. Thus, the distance between Timão and the leader of the Brazilian Championship, its arch-rival, remains at eight points.

The round, which began last Saturday, ended only on Monday night. Santos hosted Goiás at Vila Belmiro and was defeated 2-1, in a duel that did not directly interfere with Corinthians’ situation in the Brasileirão. Timão is now preparing for its next commitment in the Brazilian Championship. Next Sunday, at 4 pm, Corinthians visits São Paulo at Morumbi Stadium, for the 26th round of the national competition.

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 51 25 14 9 two 41 18 23 68 2nd Flamengo 44 25 13 5 7 40 21 19 59 3rd Corinthians 43 25 12 7 6 29 24 5 57 4th International 43 25 11 10 4 40 25 15 57 5th Fluminense 42 25 12 6 7 38 29 9 56 6th Atletico-PR 42 25 12 6 7 30 28 two 56 7th Atlético-MG 39 25 10 9 6 33 28 5 52 8th America-MG 35 25 10 5 10 22 25 -3 47 9th Goiás 35 25 9 8 8 28 31 -3 47 10th saints 34 25 8 10 7 28 22 6 45 11th Red Bull Bragantino 32 25 8 8 9 35 32 3 43 12th Strength 30 25 8 6 11 23 26 -3 40 13th Botafogo 30 25 8 6 11 25 30 -5 40 14th Sao Paulo 30 25 6 12 7 32 30 two 40 15th Ceará 28 25 5 13 7 24 25 -1 37 16th cuiabá 26 25 6 8 11 17 24 -7 35 17th coritiba 25 25 7 4 14 26 41 -15 33 18th Hawaii 24 25 6 6 13 24 38 -14 32 19th Atlético-GO 22 25 5 7 13 23 38 -15 29 20th Youth 18 25 3 9 13 19 42 -23 24

See also all the rounds and more information on the Brazilian Championship standings on the special page with the competition table.

See the games of the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Games on 09/03/2022

16:30 – Youth 1 x 1 Avaí

19h00 – Red Bull Bragantino 2 x 2 Palmeiras

19:00 – Athletico-PR 1 x 0 Fluminense

20:30 – America-MG 2 x 0 Coritiba

Games on 09/04/2022

11h00 – Flamengo 1 x 1 Ceará

16:00 – Corinthians 2 x 2 Internacional

16:00 – Fortaleza 1 x 3 Botafogo

18h00 – Atlético-GO 0 x 2 Atlético-MG

19:00 – Cuiabá 1 x 1 São Paulo

Games on 09/05/2022

20h00 – Santos 1 x 2 Goiás

See more at: Brazilian Championship.