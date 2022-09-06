Corinthians makes in 2022 the fifth best campaign in points scored until the 25th round

Corinthians reached the 25th round of the 2022 Campeonato Brasileiro with their fifth best campaign in points scored with 20 clubs at this stage of the competition. Even though it wasted the chance to overcome one of the title campaigns, coach Vítor Pereira’s team today is still in good condition in the alvinegro general parameter.

The 43 points added are the same number obtained by Fábio Carille in 2019, when Timão came to fight for the title at one point, but was not able to keep up with the pace imposed by Flamengo – and still dropped a lot in the sequence.

Unlike that opportunity, however, the team has 12 wins in the current dispute against 11 on that occasion. The team, by the way, doesn’t need much to overcome the campaign of that edition, which closed at 33% in the rest of the tournament.

If they had won Internacional, Timão would also have overcome the 2011 campaign, which reached the 25th round with 44 points. The team also follows behind the title campaigns of 2015 and 2017, already with 54 points in this journey, and of 2010, when the alvinegro added 47 points.

Timão surpassed 40 points at this stage of the tournament also in 2016, with 41, and in 2014, with 40 – see below.

Best Corinthians campaigns in the Brazilian*

2017 – 54 points 2015 – 54 points 2010 – 47 points 2011 – 44 points 2022 – 43 points (12 wins) 2019 – 43 points (11 wins) 2016 – 41 points 2014 – 40 points 2009 – 37 points (10 wins) 2021 – 37 points (9 wins)

*since 2006, when the Brazilian was implemented with 20 teams, until the 25th round

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st palm trees 51 25 14 9 two 41 18 23 68 2nd Flamengo 44 25 13 5 7 40 21 19 59 3rd Corinthians 43 25 12 7 6 29 24 5 57 4th International 43 25 11 10 4 40 25 15 57 5th Fluminense 42 25 12 6 7 38 29 9 56 6th Atletico-PR 42 25 12 6 7 30 28 two 56 7th Atlético-MG 39 25 10 9 6 33 28 5 52 8th America-MG 35 25 10 5 10 22 25 -3 47 9th saints 34 24 8 10 6 27 20 7 47 10th Red Bull Bragantino 32 25 8 8 9 35 32 3 43 11th Goiás 32 24 8 8 8 26 30 -4 44 12th Strength 30 25 8 6 11 23 26 -3 40 13th Botafogo 30 25 8 6 11 25 30 -5 40 14th Sao Paulo 30 25 6 12 7 32 30 two 40 15th Ceará 28 25 5 13 7 24 25 -1 37 16th cuiabá 26 25 6 8 11 17 24 -7 35 17th coritiba 25 25 7 4 14 26 41 -15 33 18th Hawaii 24 25 6 6 13 24 38 -14 32 19th Atlético-GO 22 25 5 7 13 23 38 -15 29 20th Youth 18 25 3 9 13 19 42 -23 24

