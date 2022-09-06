Corinthians reduces ticket prices in three sectors for decision against Fluminense | Corinthians

Corinthians started selling tickets this Tuesday for the decision against Fluminense, on September 15, at 8 pm, in the return game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil.

Regarding the game against Atlético-GO, for the quarterfinals, the board lowered the prices of three sectors: Upper East (from R$ 110 to R$ 90), Lower East Side (from R$ 130 to R$ 100) and Lower East Central (from R$150 to R$120).

In addition, it maintained the values ​​in the popular sectors: North (R$ 50) and South (R$ 90). Maintenance also continued in the noblest sectors, all in the West building.

The prices quoted consider the face value of the tickets, even without the discounts of the Fiel Torcedor program. Members of the Minha Vida plan will have discounts of 20% to 68%, while those of the Minha História plan will have discounts of 25% to 75% – the variation is according to the sector.

ENTRY VALUES BY SECTOR

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 50.00

SUL DORIL – BRL 90.00

UPPER EAST NEOSALDINA – BRL 90.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – BRL 100.00

LOWER EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – BRL 120.00

WEST SUPERIOR BENEGRIP – BRL 250.00

LOWER WEST CORNER BUSCOPAN – BRL 200.00

BUSCOPAN LOWER SIDE WEST – BRL 300.00

BUSCOPAN CENTRAL LOWER WEST – BRL 500.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – BRL 500.00

The opening of sales will be carried out in stages, taking into account the priorities of the Fiel Torcedor program. Sales will be made exclusively online, through the platforms www.fieltorcedor.com.br and www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br. There will be no physical box office.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 FROM 2PM

Opening for Fiel Torcedor fans with credits for matches suspended by the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras), who will be able to purchase tickets according to the availability of the respective sectors purchased.

Opening of the sale of parking for owners who comply with the Minha Cadeira plan, of the Fiel Torcedor program.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, FROM 3PM

Open to all Fiel Torcedor members who have 60 points or more, regardless of plan, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors available for their plan and also purchase parking through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, FROM 5 PM

Open to all Fiel Torcedor members who have 40 points or more, regardless of plan, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors available for their plan and also purchase parking through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, FROM 7PM

Open to all Fiel Torcedor members who have 20 points or more, regardless of plan, who will be able to purchase tickets from all sectors available for their plan and also purchase parking through the website www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7, FROM 11AM

Opening for other non-defaulting members of Fiel Torcedor, who will have access to purchase tickets and parking through the online platform www.fieltorcedor.com.br.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, FROM 3PM

Opening for fans in general, who will have access to purchase all tickets available in their categories through the online platform www.ingressoscorinthians.com.br

