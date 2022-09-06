‘Cosmic tarantula’: James Webb captures thousands of never-before-seen stars in celestial ‘nursery’ | Science

The Tarantula Nebula, a star-forming region 161,000 light-years away from Earth. In the center, in light blue, a cluster of stars is visible. — Photo: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI/Disclosure

161,000 light-years away from Earth is the “Tarantula Nebula”, a star-forming region filled with gas and dust and “neighbor” of our Milky Way.

Considered a “darling” of astronomers who study these “stellar nurseries”, this was the cosmic structure chosen for the latest James Webb super telescopethe largest and most powerful space telescope ever built.

The pictures (see above and further below), a mosaic of super-detailed images, reveal not only the characteristics of this dusty region loaded with hot and powerful winds, but also show some galaxies in the background and tens of thousands of never-before-seen young stars (The Tarantula dust “hidden” these structures from other telescopes).

The two images were released by NASA and ESA, the US and European space agencies, on Thursday morning (1st).

NASA explains that the Nebula gets its curious nickname because of its filaments, which stretch across the image like a spider’s legs.

The cosmic structure is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the Local Group, which are the closest galaxies to our Milky Way.

According to the space agency, this cosmic nursery is home to the hottest and most massive stars known to science.

“One of the reasons why the Tarantula Nebula is interesting to astronomers is that it has a kind of chemical composition similar to the giant star-forming regions seen at ‘cosmic noon’ in the Universe, when the cosmos had just a few stars. , billions of years and star formation was at its peak,” explains NASA.

According to ESA, these same “stellar nurseries” in our Milky Way do not produce stars at the same frenetic speed as the Tarantula Nebula and have a different chemical composition. Therefore, this space tarantula is the closest example (i.e. the easiest to see in detail) of what was happening as our universe approached that bright “cosmic noon”.

“Despite humanity’s thousands of years of stargazing, the process of star formation still holds many mysteries – many of them due to our previous inability to obtain clear images of what was happening behind the thick clouds of stellar nurseries,” he said. the European agency.

Scientists have some ambitious goals for James Webb. According to NASA, the $10 billion super-telescope will help solve mysteries in our solar system, look at extremely distant worlds, investigate the origins of our universe and could even explore the potential for life in remote planetary systems.

“[O James Webb] has already begun to reveal a never-before-seen universe and is just beginning to rewrite the history of stellar creation.”

