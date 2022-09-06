CVM orders suspension of Bybit crypto exchange services in Brazil

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) determined the suspension of the “provision of any public offering of securities intermediation services, directly or indirectly, including through the use of internet pages, applications or social networks” by the exchange of securities. ByBit cryptocurrencies to Brazilians.

The Declaratory Act that communicates the decision, dated September 2, was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday (5). When contacted, Bybit did not respond to a request for comment until the article was published.

The autarchy found that the company ByBit Fintech Limited would be “seeking to raise funds from investors residing in Brazil for investments in securities”, without the company having authorization to act as a securities intermediary. In Brazil, only B3 can offer securities.

According to the Declaratory Act, “Stop Order” (suspension) must be fulfilled immediately. If the determination is not complied with, the CVM may apply a daily fine of R$ 1 thousand.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Based in Singapore, Bybit is a crypto exchange known for its broad offering of derivative products. This year, the company began to focus efforts on the Brazilian market with a website in Portuguese.

In June, according to the report by the InfoMoney, Bybit was following the discussion around the crypto regulatory framework to decide the best approach for the country. One of the goals would be not to repeat the steps of Binance, which was also the target of a “Stop Order” by the CVM in July 2020.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Sign up and discover how to surf the Metaverse Boom and turn this technological evolution into excellent investment opportunities

Related