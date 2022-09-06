Director says he understands Ajax coach’s anger at losing Antony: “We didn’t want to” | international football

After spending much of the transfer window as a distant dream for Manchester United, Antony ended up becoming the club’s top priority in the final stretch of the market. and was bought for 100 million euros . And Ajax, despite having invoiced a good amount for their coffers, does not hide that it was bothered by the fact that the English only sought to conclude the deal close to closing the window.

Sporting director Gerry Hamstra told De Telegraaf newspaper that he understands coach Alfred Schreuder’s frustration at losing so many players, including the Brazilian, whom he saw as one of the team’s pillars.

– I understand that Schreuder is very angry. I used to coach, so I know how much it bothers you when your best player leaves at the last minute. We didn’t want that, we wanted to keep Antony, he said.

Antony was the last – and perhaps the main – casualty in a transfer window in which the Dutch team had its backbone dismantled. Left Ajax in the summer market forward Haller, midfielder Gravenberch, full-backs Tagliafico and Mazraoui, goalkeeper Onana and defenders Schuurs and Lisandro Martínez. The latter was also bought by Manchester United from Erik Ten Hag, another who left the club at the end of last season.

Hamstra pointed out that Antony’s departure ended up being a bucket of cold water for Ajax, who were trying to recover from weeks of market that had already removed so many players from the squad. The club, however, was left with their hands tied in the face of United’s high proposals and the player’s attitude, who refused to train because he wanted to head to England.