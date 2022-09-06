Director talks about differences for the first film

In 2014, the debut of Guardians of the Galaxy it was a pleasant surprise for Marvel fans who didn’t know and didn’t give anything to that totally random team.

And in preparation for the release of the team’s third film in May of next year, James Gunn, director and screenwriter of the team’s trilogy, took to Twitter to address the differences between directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and his work on the first film of the trilogy.

When asked how tight production needs to be, Gunn indicated that he directed the vol. 3 with a very style “faster” than the first movie, “oftentimes” making changes to the set that he believed would improve production and the final product:

“No. Different movies have different vibes. Personally, I’m looser than I used to be – I often change things up on set, which was heretical to me around Vol 1. But preparation takes many forms – you can be loose, but prepared. There’s a difference between that and not giving a damn.”

He included an insight into the way he prepares “like there’s no tomorrow”planning every detail for the script and storyboard, and even admitting to over-planning everything at times:

“I’ve met very few directors who prepare as much as I do. The final film is very similar to the original conception. Every thing is prepared. I started writing the script for Guardians Vol. 2 in August 2014, and the treatment was written a few months after that. The script was finished months before we started shooting, which is almost never the case for a big show movie. I draw all my own storyboards. I work things out to know exactly what the movie will be. I plan everything, I plan for things to go wrong, I plan too much. I’m crazy about it.”

He goes on to say that he thinks “improvisation is overrated”:

“I’m a guy who believes in writing the script in advance. I rehearse a lot with actors. If improvisation happens, it’s much more likely to happen in rehearsals than on set. Occasionally, you’ll find new moments, like a new camera move or a funny line. But the role of improvisation is largely overrated.”

James Gunn has already proven, in several of his works, inside and outside of Marvel, that he is a full-fledged director and knows very well what he is doing, which really can be the path to success.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

After the Christmas special, the team returns in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which still doesn’t have a synopsis but we know the film will deal with the aftermath of Ultimatumwith the Guardians going after 2014’s Gamora, who is still alive and well but fled after Tony Stark’s death in 2023.

Thank God, James Gunn is confirmed as the director and screenwriter of the film, which will hit theaters in May 5th 2023 Obviously, the entire main cast formed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Sean Gunn will return! All the news about the movie you will find out first here at Marvel’s legacy!