Dorival talks about Diego Ribas and opposes Flamengo fans

On the morning of last Sunday (4), the Flamengo drew 1-1 with Ceará in the middle of Maracanã, for the 25th round of the Brazilian championship. With that, the team missed the chance to get closer to the leader Palmeiras, who had stumbled the day before, when they drew 2-2 with RB Bragantino in Bragança Paulista.

One of the players selected by Dorival Júnior on Sunday was the midfielder Diego Ribas, who is at the end of his contract and will not continue at Flamengo in 2023. Despite his history at the club, shirt 10 is quite contested by the fans, especially due to the lack of leadership in some situations. However, that is not what Dorival thinks.

“Diego is one of the most hardworking and dedicated players. In a group, sometimes you pay a high price for losing such an athlete. People don’t understand, because they think that the only answer the athlete can give is on the field”declared Dorival Júnior, in an interview with Charla Podcast this Monday (5).

Flamengo will have absences against Vélez Sarsfield

Defenders David Luiz and Léo Pereira, suspended, as well as Thiago Maia and Gabriel Barbosa, who should not go to the field as a precaution, will not play the return leg of the Copa Libertadores, as both are hanging with two yellow cards. Confirming the classification, Flamengo will face the winner of Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense in the decision.