Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Were Bridesmaids at Each Other’s Wedding

Celebrity relationships are often fleeting, but Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore have been friends for over 30 years. Incredibly, the friends still talk about their brotherly bond after all this time. The two actors co-starred in the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels with their mutual friend Lucy Liu. While many Hollywood friendships fade, Barrymore and Diaz are still going strong.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Were Friends Before ‘Charlie’s Angels’

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz at Lucy Liu’s Walk of Fame Ceremony in May 2019 | Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

In an Instagram Live session in May 2021, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore cooked together in their respective kitchens. The two celebrities told fans they’ve been friends for over 30 years.

“When we first met, I was 14 and she was 16. At the time, she was a junior model and I worked at a coffee shop,” Barrymore revealed.

The actors starred together in the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels, where they became BFFs. Every now and then, the two take to social media to provide fans with an update on their relationship, which includes activities like cooking classes and girls’ night.

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz Were Bridesmaids at Each Other’s Weddings

Many celebrities have been bridesmaids or groomsmen at the weddings of their famous friends. In 2012, Drew Barrymore married Will Kopelman, and Diaz was there to support her. O Santa Clarita Diet The star chose Diaz to be one of her bridesmaids, a testament to their close friendship. She read EE Cummings’ poem “I Carry Your Heart” during Barrymore’s private ceremony.

In 2015, the Is there something about Mary star married to Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden. The couple dated for seven months before getting married. Little information is available about their wedding, except that it took place in the living room of their Beverly Hills home and that Diaz’s best friend Barrymore was a bridesmaid at the intimate nuptials.

The two actresses have shown fans that they are close as sisters, holding together on milestones like marriage and career achievements.

They don’t get caught up in the Hollywood drama

In an interview with Popsugar, Barrymore said that she and Diaz have remained friends for so long because they share the same values. She pointed out that they always got along great because they never got caught up in the Hollywood craze and drama.

“All we wanted to do was get on with our lives,” the I never have been kissed said star. “I think we never lost sight of what was really important, and we remain a tight-knit group of friends who support each other at all times.”

Even in their deepest conversations with each other, the subject rarely strays from anything other than their shared values. Their conversations rarely touch on their respective careers or the glitz and glamor of Hollywood.

“When we sat and talked, it was always heartbreak, love, life, loss; it was never vanity or career. It was always the most important and real things or the most silly and stupid and silly things [things]”, the mother of two told Popsugar.

Barrymore said she likes having a friend who, like her, isn’t obsessed with Hollywood vanity. Together, the two actors have overcome the ups and downs of life, heartbreak of loss and everything in between. If that doesn’t sum up friendship perfectly, we don’t know what does.

