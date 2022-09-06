Dudu Azevedo enchants by showing new photo of his son

This Monday, the 5th, the actor Dudu Azevedo (43) published a new photo of his son, Joaquim, on his social networks, as a result of his relationship with Fernanda Mader. In the image, the boy appeared alone and posing for the lens of the daddy owl.

In the caption of the publication on Instagram, Dudu put: “Hand in pocket”. His followers were delighted with the actor’s son and filled the post with heart emojis and praise for the boy.

See the publication by Dudu Azevedo that enchanted his followers with a new photo of his son:

Dudu Azevedo’s son turns 4

In August, the son of Dudu Azevedo and Fernanda Mader turned four years old. On social media, the couple paid tribute to the little one with photos and records of important moments in Joaquim’s life.

“Of the many, many extraordinary events of my wealthy life, without a doubt the most important, transformative and happy was the birth of my son Joaquim. I was born again together with him! I have no words to describe the love I feel, the importance that he has, how much he makes me a better person since he arrived”posted the artist at the beginning of the publication. “My son, your life is the greatest blessing of mine and your love is the greatest reward. I wish your life to be enlightened, with open paths, happy, with abundant love and achievements that make you a winner and proud of your own story . Thank you God for my son’s life! And for being here to watch all this! Joaquim turns 4 today”he added.

The boy’s party was themed after Super Mario Bros., a video game character that Joaquim likes.

See the publication by Dudu Azevedo about the party of his son, Joaquim: