Emilia Clarke: know other performances besides Daenerys Targaryen

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke, better known as Emilia Clarke, was born in London, England, and became known worldwide for playing Daenerys Targaryen, in the series game of Thronesfrom HBO Max.

Present in the list of Secret Invasion, one of the upcoming productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Clarke has also participated in other unmissable projects. Want to know a little more about them? Check out some recommendations below and know where to watch them!

1. How I Was Before You (2016)

(Warner Bros. Pictures/Reproduction)Source: Warner Bros. pictures

Based on the novel of the same name by writer Jojo Moyes, in this film, the actress played Louisa Clark, one of the protagonists of the production, alongside Sam Claflin as Will Traynor.

The narrative bets on a meeting of souls, in which the young Louisa is hired to take care of Will after he becomes a quadriplegic and becomes an embittered person. With her delicate and simple way, Louisa conquers Will and the two fall in love in an unexpected way.

2. Terminator: Genesis (2015)

(Paramount Pictures/Playback)Source: Paramount Pictures

At some point in your life, you’ve probably heard the name Sarah Connor. The franchise character Terminator is an iconic figure, who was lived by Emilia Clarke in the fifth film of the saga after 31 years of the launch of the first project.

In this way, in Terminator: Genesisaudiences follow the unfolding actions of John Connor (Jason Clarke), who became the leader of the human resistance in 2029. In the past, Sarah Connor is protected by the Guardian (Arnold Schwarzenegger), something that surprises Kyle Reese (Jai Courtney) when he travels through time.

3. A Second Chance to Love (2019)

(Universal Studios/Reproduction)Source: Universal Studios

In this Christmas movie directed by Paul Feig, Emilia Clarke gives life to young Kate, who has a very confused and disorganized life in many ways. In the month of December of every last year, she works as Santa’s helper at a Christmas themed store.

And when Tom (Henry Golding) comes into her life, what seemed incredible becomes too good to be true in her eyes. Thus, many confusions ensue until Tom is finally able to see her the way she really is.

Watch the movie on Netflix.

4. Solo Han: A Star Wars Story (2018)

(Disney/Reproduction)Source: Disney

That Han Solo is one of the most iconic figures in the Universe Star Wars there are no doubts. Thus, with the release of a film for the character immortalized in theaters by Harrison Ford, the public met Qi’Ra, from the planet Corellia, played by Emilia Clarke.

In the plot, set some time before the events presented in the original films, Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) goes through financial difficulties and becomes a bounty hunter alongside his girlfriend (Clarke). Along the way, he becomes involved in a risky mission, but meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover).

5. The Reward (2013)

(Lionsgate/Play)Source: Lionsgate

And to close this list of film recommendations with Emilia Clarke, there is this feature film starring Jude Law in the role of Dom Hemingway, a criminal full of tricks who spends about twelve years in prison.

After being released, he returns to the streets of London to claim a reward for not turning any of his cronies over to the authorities. It is in this context that characters such as Dicki (Richard E. Grant), Fontaine (Demian Bichir) and Evelyn (Clarke) appear in the narrative.