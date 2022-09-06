Expulsions hamper São Paulo, and Ceni asks for focus against nervousness in decision at Sudamericana | Sao Paulo

A game had already happened before, when São Paulo faced Atlético-GO, with Igor Gomes. On Sunday, against Cuiabá, it was Welington’s turn to be sent off after making a foul in midfield that could have been avoided.

The bids raise questions about the reaction of young players from São Paulo in situations of pressure, especially on the eve of the return game of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal, against Atlético-GO, in Morumbi.

1 of 2 São Paulo’s Welington was sent off against Cuiabá — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Welington, from São Paulo, was sent off against Cuiabá — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net

In the first leg, São Paulo lost 3-1, which forces the team to win by at least three goals difference to advance to the final – or by two goals for the decision to go to penalties.

After the game against Cuiabá, coach Rogério Ceni pointed out that both Igor Gomes and Welington were wrong and pondered the lack of maturity of the players, but admitted that moves like these can “cost dearly” in knockout games.

– The two expulsions were made in midfield, without the need for a foul, it’s the same mistake in a game situation. Wellington couldn’t have missed that with a yellow card. They are young players, 21, 22, 23 years old, they will mature. It can be expensive – said the coach.

He explained what he expects from his athletes against Atlético-GO:

– It is to have control, to be calm, to control the nerves, and to focus solely and exclusively on the result. Focus on the goal, on the victory. Focusing on the first goal, which I think is very important for the game to unfold and the fans to buy more and more that victory cry on Thursday.

At the Sudamericana, Ceni must have maximum strength. Diego Costa, Léo, Rodrigo Nestor and Calleri, who didn’t even travel to Cuiabá, were spared. The question is Luciano, who felt discomfort in his thigh before Sunday’s match and will be reassessed this week.

