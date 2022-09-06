Filming of the Franjinha and Milena in Search of Science series has ended.

The recording of the series that will accompany the adventures of Franjinha and Milenagives Monica’s Gang.

The attraction recorded two seasons between the months of July and September, and was made in partnership with Mauricio de Sousa Productions with cartoon Network and the Bionics Films.

On September 5th, the cast and production said goodbye to the recordings of the first and second seasons of the series, which will enter exclusively into the streaming platform’s catalog.

HBO Max confirms the live-action series Franjinha e Milena em Busca da Ciência, by Mauricio de Sousa Produções

With a total focus on introducing science to children in a fun way, the new series starring the iconic characters of the Mauricio de Sousa will “address the purpose of discovery through scientific thinking and celebrate the meeting of one of the franchise’s oldest characters with one of the newest.” says the synopsis.

Franjinha, with her ability for exact and inventions, and Milena, her new and powerful friend, full of attitude, curiosity and a natural talent for biological ones, will throughout the series create a strong friendship full of collaboration and learning. Guided by Milena, Franjinha begins to communicate better and clearly transmit all her knowledge, while the girl, full of intelligent and interesting questions, perceives herself as a scientist too.

The series has Fabricio Gabrielin the role of Franjinha, and Bia Lisbonlike Milena.

The direction of the series was Mauro D’Addioartistic supervision of Daniel Rezenderesponsible for the popular adaptations for the big screens of Monica’s Gang – Ties and Monica’s Gang – Lessons.

“All the content, including the series scripts, was closely monitored by researchers from the Serrapilheira Institute, who provide technical-scientific support for this universe of science that is built on the narrative.” HBO Max said in a statement.

No premiere date yet.

