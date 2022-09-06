Flamengo director talks about Rodinei and Dorival renewals and explains why Uruguayan reinforcement didn’t come

Bruno Spindel spoke to ESPN at Brasil Futebol Expo 2022

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

executive director of Flamengo, Bruno Spindel gave an exclusive interview to ESPN this Monday, during Brasil Futebol Expo 2022, in São Paulo, and spoke about the situation of Rodinei and Dorival Jr.

The right-back and the coach have a contract until the end of the season with the red-black. And Spindel talked about both.

“At the right time, the renewal talks that may occur will follow on the part of the club or the other party. Relations with everyone are very good, the atmosphere is very good, group, unity. At the right moment, they will happen”, explained Spindel, to ESPN.

In the last transfer window, Flamengo even negotiated to bring the Uruguayan forward Brian Rodriguez, Uruguayan who was at LAFC, MLSbut ended up going to America from Mexico.

“From an athlete who was interested, that everyone in the club likes a lot, Flamengo made a loan proposal that initially was put that it would be possible to follow this model, it was not possible and the negotiation did not advance. the idea of ​​the LA was just a definitive transfer, and at that moment it was not what flamingo was looking for.