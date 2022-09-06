Florence Pugh and Harry Styles

There’s no denying that Olivia Wilde managed to get the movie out of Hell. And with her latest behind-the-scenes effort, “Don’t Worry Baby,” the actress-turned-filmmaker is building a thrilling, suspenseful thriller.

It’s a movie that should resonate with moviegoers, who can come to watch an eye-popping game that includes Florence Boge, and Harry Stiles and Chris Pine. To say the least, it’s a movie that will continue to generate a lot of conversation (there are already plenty of headlines ahead of its release, some about the movie itself). However, like most popcorn thrillers, the Academy’s chances of verifying the film on the ballots are as elusive as the film’s attempt to make Harry Styles look unappealing in a crucial scene. Nice try, but I don’t buy.

The end product is an array of high-octane thrillers similar to “Gone Girl” (2014), which earned a nomination for its lead actress, Rosamund Pike. Pugh, a former Little Women nominee, has the showiest role as a suburban wife who begins to doubt her own reality, and there will be defenders of her, but the script’s shortcomings will make her look from the outside in.

Any Oscar love will likely come from Ariane Phillips’ glamorous outfits and cinematographer Matthew Lipatek’s sensual framing. But even those seem like heavy lifting for Warner Bros. The studio behind the film.

The band is full of talented artists and top-notch stars. Pine does his best supporting cast as a mysterious, professor-like character, while Styles shows he’s capable of acting. However, if Styles finds a path to award recognition, it will likely be his minor role in Amazon Studios’ “My Policeeman,” depending on his category rating.

And it’s not just showing Wilde that she’s the real director. She reminds viewers that she is a great actress when she is given the right role. As an arrogant neighbor with some dark secrets, Wilde has some knockout scenes. She won’t be nominated, but it’s great to see her return to the level after her work on ‘Meadowland’ was forgotten.

Bottom line: you can cross “Don’t worry, baby” off your Oscar lists.