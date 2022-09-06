From revelation to reference: Fernandinho tries to take Athletico to the Libertadores final after 17 years | athletico-pr

the steering wheel Fernandinho seeks to help Athletico return to a Libertadores final after 17 years. Athletic revelation in 2005, he was part of the runner-up group that year, against São Paulo.

The scenario is different in 2022. At 37 years old, he is one of the most experienced players to face Palmeiras, this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in São Paulo. The match is valid for the second game of the semifinal of the competition. In the first leg, Hurricane won 1-0.

In 2005, Fernandinho played his third season for the club. At the age of 20, he was treated as one of the jewels of CT do Caju. The previous year, he had already been part of the Brazilian vice-champion group.

In the continental competition, the midfielder played nine of the 14 games and scored a goal in the first game of the semifinal, against Chivas. Due to his age, he alternated between starting – seven times – and the bench. However, he already showed his versatility, from midfielder to right-back.

The decision against São Paulo marked his last game with the red-black shirt. He was sold to Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine for eight million euros.

– There was a special moment for the club to reach its first Libertadores final in history. Being part of that group was a great joy. Being able to score a goal in the semifinal was remarkable – said Fernandinho in an interview with Furacão Live.

During this period, he left the red-black and built a solid career abroad and was the main Brazilian to play in England, for Manchester City. He spent nine years at the club, with five Premier League titles and nine cups.

This experience made him arrive in another way on his return to the Hurricane. In addition to the quality and ease of moving in all midfield positions, Fernandinho brought all his knowledge of the game to the club’s day to day.

From owning the team’s dressing room, according to Guardiola, helping the young players who make up the Atlético group.

All are excellent at high-level football. I believe that this part of the off-field, day-to-day, being persevering, makes a difference. Sometimes you learn more at a dinner table than in training.” – Analyzed Fernandinho

– I’m still part of an old generation of football. We have some players here who are the same age as I left Athletico. I hope I can contribute in some way to their development as an athlete and as a person.

Fernandinho in the locker room, during the break between Athletico x Estudiantes, for Libertadores

Performance in the middle and help on the four lines

The representativeness of the midfielder is not just off-field. Since arriving, he has established himself in midfield and has had solid performances in the sector.

His quality has already appeared from the first minutes he entered the field. In the victory over Atlético-GO, he was an alternative for the second half and, right away, scored an assist. So far, he has nine games with the red-black shirt.

Fernandinho is the player who gives a bit of a break in such a vertical team. The style of Felipão’s team doesn’t explore everything he can deliver. Even so, the impact it has already made is clear, especially in large games. — Commentator Guilherme de Paula.

Fernandinho for Atletico

Movement Fernandinho last five games

Nine games: (8 starting, 1 reserve).

Minutes on the field: 750 min (83 min/game).

An assistance.

10 shots (1.1/game).

16 tackles (1.8/game).

19 fouls committed (2.1/game).

11 fouls suffered (1.2/game).

Fernandinho on the field for Athletico.