From the calendar to the commentators: Luís Castro and Vítor Pereira admit surprises with Brazilian football | football

The biggest challenges, the strengths and weaknesses, the surprises encountered. Portuguese coaches Luís Castro and Vítor Pereira presented this Monday afternoon an overview of their experience since they arrived in Brazilian football, at the beginning of the year.

Botafogo and Corinthians coaches participated in a panel at Brasil Futebol Expo, a fair promoted by the CBF that takes place this week in São Paulo, and discussed what it means to be a foreign coach in Brazil.

Luís Castro highlighted the quality of Brazilian players and the passion of the fans, but also highlighted negative factors:

– I was surprised by the state of the lawns, which should be better taken care of. The schedule surprised me, I knew it was tight, but not like this. I don’t have Libertadores and Sudamericana, but others do, they deal with very tight schedules, this forces squads to be elevated. I can have 34 players, but how am I going to train them all? – asked the Botafogo commander, who continued:

– I was also surprised by the way the game is analyzed, it is very individual and little collectively. They say if one played well or badly, not on the right or left aisle, if the 7 was diagonal with the 9… I was surprised by the little elaborate way and the little care in which the game is analyzed. […] In Brazil, the game’s commentator talks 30 times about the crowd, sometimes the crowd is spoken more often than the players on the field.

Luís Castro and Vítor Pereira in a panel at Brasil Futebol Expo — Photo: Bruno Cassucci

Vítor Pereira also spoke of the difficulties created by the sequence of games and the short time to train, and mentioned behavioral issues of athletes and coaches:

– The Brazilian player has the affective side as a very important part. The Brazilian coach is usually affectionate, giving the shoulder, the hug, speaking to the heart. This is the biggest problem in my career. My father worked at night, slept during the day, I practically grew up on the street, and on the street we grew up with potatoes, we grew up fighting for our space, I grew up fighting for my space. That’s why I’m so competitive.

– I’m not affectionate, I can be affectionate, but I’ve never been used to it. As a player, if I played badly, my father would say: “You played badly, today was not good”. I’m like this. I’m not very affectionate, I haven’t had that life experience, and that marks my career. I am that coach who demands of himself and of those who work with me. At times I can be a little affectionate, but more demanding, of the task. It was the first problem I felt here. I’m turned to training, which is tactical and strategic – he opined.

Vítor Pereira, from Corinthians, speaking at Brasil Futebol Expo — Photo: Bruno Cassucci

Over the course of three hours, the Portuguese shared career learnings, views on the coach’s role and work styles.

Emphasizing his “sincere” side in more than one moment, Vítor Pereira admitted that he did not follow the Brazilian championships much before moving here:

– I never looked at Brazilian football. I looked to scouting, to observe players, but not to evolve in my career from a tactical point of view. I saw most of the games slow, without intensity, tactically broken, that was the idea I had of Brazilian football – commented the coach, who said he had changed his mind and understood why Jorge Jesus said that Brazil had the most difficult league in the world. world.

The Corinthian commander also said he was amazed at the social inequality in Brazil:

– I leave a fancy restaurant and, in 100 meters, I see people living under the bridge, under the viaduct. This is something that shocks. In Portugal there is not that much difference, this contrast is not so noticeable.

Both Vítor Pereira and Luís Castro highlighted the importance of grassroots projects, which are linked to the main team. Old acquaintances – they worked together in Porto – the Portuguese had moments of relaxation throughout the event and drew laughter from the audience.

Luís Castro, Botafogo coach, at Brasil Futebol Expo — Photo: Bruno Cassucci