Gabigol gets into trouble at Rock in Rio after being kicked out of the game, says columnist

the attacker Gabriel Barbosaof Flamengogot into trouble in the VIP area of ​​the Rock in Rio this Sunday (4). The athlete had to be restrained by people close to him. Hours before the musical event, the athlete had been expelled in the duel against Ceará by Serie A “unsportsmanlike attitude”. The information is from columnist Fábia Oliveira.

TRETA IN RIO Gabigol gets into trouble in the Rock In Rio VIP Area and needs to be contained by the people around him. 🗞 | 📽 Gossip of the Day pic.twitter.com/ITjnrogbLg — Goleada Info (@goleada_info) September 5, 2022

The reason for the discussion was not revealed. The player has yet to comment on the matter.

The Flamengo team presented itself again this Monday (5th) with a view to the duel against Vélez, for the semifinal of the Libertadores da América Cup. In images released by the club, the striker appears working at the academy. The match takes place on Wednesday (7) at Maracanã.

Subtitle:

Gabriel Barbosa carried out activities at the academy in the re-presentation of Flamengo this Monday (5) Photograph:

Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo