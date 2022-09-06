Gurman: “Apple Watch Pro” will cost up to $1,000 and “iPhones 14 Pro” will have bigger batteries

Here we are in the week of the special event of apple and, as it couldn’t be otherwise, rumors are running high.

Just yesterday, the journalist from Bloomberg, Mark Gurmanbrought some possible details about the “Apple Watch Pro” and the “iPhones 14 Pro” in your newsletter Power On — in addition to what we’ve already covered about the second-generation AirPods Pro.

“Apple Watch Pro”, “Series 8” and new SE

Recaping rumors about the long-awaited new model of the watch, Gurman reiterated his July hunch about the device’s price: from US$900 The US$1,000beating the more expensive Apple Watch Edition, which costs $850.

According to the journalist, the high price would be justified by the fact that the model contains the new and most significant features — as in top-of-the-line iPhones — such as the larger screen, more resistant materials, among others.

Regarding the model’s alleged features, Gurman commented that in addition to the “S8” chip, body temperature sensor and women’s health features, the watch would have a noticeably larger screen, redesigned dials, more fitness and health stats, plus a bigger battery.

I was told that the Apple Watch Pro will be quite large and will likely not appeal to all consumers as it will be larger than most wrists. Given the larger size, older Apple Watch bands may not appear to line up with the device, but the new case is designed so that existing bands will still work — contrary to some rumors I’ve seen.

Regarding the “Series 8” and “SE 2” Apple Watches, Gurman said that the former will bring a new body temperature sensor, as already speculated, in addition to female health features related to fertility. The new generation SE, in turn, will keep the same design as the current generation, but will have an upgrade from the S5 chip to the “S8” chip, as in the “Series 8” and “Apple Watch Pro”.

“iPhones 14 Pro”

About the stars of the next event, the “iPhone 14” line, Gurman predicts that the high-end models will have bigger batteries, as stated by other sources. In addition, he said that Apple would be giving even more attention to the technology it is yes.

In addition to notch, I was told to expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to look a little bigger overall and include slimmer bezels. They will have bigger batteries too. And Apple will give eSIM a bigger push this time around, as operators prepare to steer customers towards embedded digital SIM cards instead of physical ones. In fact, Apple has considered removing the slot physical SIM card starting this year or next for some models.

The journalist also made an overview of possible features (widely speculated) for the cameras of the new models, such as autofocus on the front for the first time; improved facial recognition sensors; new 48-megapixel wide-angle camera; improved telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, plus improvements to video recording and low-light photography.

The entry-level models of the “iPhones 14” will receive some camera hardware changes, he said.

