Haaland opens the game and reveals why he turned down Real Madrid

One of the great signings of the last window, Erling Haaland is already bearing fruit for Manchester City. The top scorer arrived at the Etihad Stadium at a very high level, having already scored 10 goals and an assist in his first 7 matches.

The player’s numbers, of course, are impressive, but not surprising. Haaland was already showing his great form at Borussia Dortmund, a club for which he scored an incredible 86 goals in 89 matches. In addition, there were 19 passes for goals.

Haaland agreed with Manchester City, but could have gone to Real Madrid. That’s because, despite Florentino Pérez having publicly denied it, Haaland rejected signing with the Merengues, as was already being speculated in the Spanish press.

Haaland opted for City to have more space

In a documentary about the player, Haaland’s father confirmed the information, explaining the reason – Benzema. The Norwegian chose to sign for the English club because, at the moment, he was looking for a club where he could play almost every match – which would not have been possible at Madrid with the Benzema phase.

Meanwhile, Haaland, who signed a contract until 2027, then continues to play for Manchester City.