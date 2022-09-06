Hamas executes Palestinians for collaboration with Israel

On the morning of last Sunday (04), five Palestinians were executed in gaza stripaccording to a statement issued by the Ministry of the Interior — which is controlled by the extremist group Hamas.

Two of them died at the hands of the firing squad and were hanged on charges of collaborating with Israel. The other three were convicted of murder and were shot.

The statement did not name them, but the death sentences, according to the Jerusalem Post, must be approved by the president of the Palestinian Authority, as per the law.

O Hamaswhich has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, has carried out executions in the past without seeking the authorities’ approval.

About the executed men

The Interior Ministry said one of the convicts, a 44-year-old resident of Gaza City, was arrested on October 30, 2009, on charges of “communicating with hostile foreign parties” and working for Israeli intelligence since 2001. According to the ministry, the man provided Israel with information that led to the murder of Palestinians.

The second man, who was accused of collaborating with Israel, was 54 years old and lived in Khan Yunis. Hamas alleged that the convict, who was arrested on February 15, 2015, was recruited as an informant in 1991 — for revealing to Israeli security forces information about Hamas members, including their places of residence and employment, as well as the places of rocket launch and manufacture.

The third man, a 43-year-old Gaza City resident, had been in prison since 2004. He was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering a woman. In 2009, he managed to escape prison and committed another murder.

The fourth, a 30-year-old resident of the northern Gaza Strip, was arrested on 30 October 2013 on charges of robbery and murder. And the fifth, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on July 14, 2022 for murdering a man and a girl and for injuring 11 other people during a family dispute. Rumor has it that he was part of the Hamas security forces.

Execution of other Palestinians

Since the beginning of the year, 15 Palestinians have been executed, according to the Gaza-based Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights.

“The Al-Mezan Center condemns the continued issuance of death sentences in the Gaza Strip and reiterates its strong criticism of the use of this practice, which constitutes a form of inhuman punishment contrary to international legal standards,” the group said in a statement.

“Furthermore, this punishment violates Palestine’s obligations under international human rights law,” he concluded by reiterating his criticism of the use of this practice.