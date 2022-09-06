Harry Potter Father and Son, Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs Meet Again

The actors of Draco and Lucius Malfoy met backstage of 2:22 A Ghost Story, a new play starring Tom Felton, in London.

Even ten years after the release of the last film in the saga, some of the actors in Harry Potter maintain a good relationship away from the screens. This is the case with Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs, who played Draco and Lucius Malfoy, respectively. Last weekend, the actors met again in London and published the moment on their social networks, which left fans excited on the internet.

Jason came to honor Tom in his new play, the thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story. “Very proud and, together with the audience, thrilled to see my boy dominating the stage today, breaking hearts and making people pee their pants”, began writing Lucius Malfoy’s interpreter in an Instagram post – he not only posed next to Tom, as well as taking pictures next to the posters in the theater.

The 59-year-old actor still spoke proudly and in jest about his stepchild’s future projects. “Equally terrifying, he’s recording a song and has a book coming out soon. I feel smug if I take out the trash on the right day (which doesn’t happen often). I would hate him if I didn’t love him,” Jason declared.

JK Rowling finally explains absence from the Harry Potter cast meeting: “I didn’t want to go”

On his account, Tom also posted a photo alongside Jason with a succinct but very nostalgic caption. “My dad will know about this,” he wrote, referencing Draco Malfoy’s classic line from the films based on JK Rowling’s work.

Recently, in an interview, Tom Felton said he admires the love that fans have for the saga and revealed that he does not get tired of answering questions related to the franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. “I mean, there are times when I’m having dinner with my mom and I’d rather not be asked to do a video or something,” he joked, making a request to fans.