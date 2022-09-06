Harry Potter | Malfoy family reunites in photo

Members of the family Malfoy of Harry Potter got together recently, and recorded the moment in a photo, which has drawn attention on social networks.

the interpreters of Lucius and Draco MalfoyJason Isaacs and Tom Felton, met during a screening of the play 2:22 A Ghost Storyand recalled the period of their work in Harry Potter.

“So proud and, along with the audience, thrilled to see my boy commanding the stage today, breaking hearts and filling his pockets. I’m equally terrified that he’s recording music and has a book about to be released, while I feel smug if I take out the trash on the right day (it doesn’t happen often). I would hate him if I didn’t love him.” – Said Isaacs.

Harry Potter grossed $7.7 billion is one of the most popular and successful franchises in movie history. Currently, it can be seen in its entirety thanks to the HBO Max.

Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) is a 10-year-old orphan who lives unhappily with his uncles, the Dursleys. Until, suddenly, he receives a letter containing an invitation to join Hogwarts, a famous school specializing in training young wizards.

Initially Harry is prevented from reading the letter by his uncle Vernon (Richard Griffiths), but soon he receives a visit from Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), the Hogwarts gamekeeper, who arrives at his house to take him to school.

From then on, Harry begins to discover a magical world he had never imagined, living the most diverse adventures with his newest friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson).