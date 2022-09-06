“He’s so much better than you”

This Sunday night (4), striker Gabriel Barbosa, Flamengo’s ‘Gabigol’, ended up getting involved in a little confusion during the festival that takes place in Rio de Janeiro, Rock in Rio, well known to us Brazilians. The attacker had to be contained by local security, and the possible reason for the player to have a pistol was leaked on the web.

In a post on its social networks, the ‘Central da Nação’, a page dedicated to Flamengo, put hot cloths in the controversy that involved Flamengo’s number 9 when exposing the reason that would have led Gabigol to start on a fan at the party .

According to media, the attacker, after taking a selfie with the fan, would have heard that “German Cano is much better than you”which made the attacker very nervous and, thus, having to be restrained by local security during the great party.

However, it’s all just rumors, although it’s true that Gabigol got involved in a controversy while enjoying the big show at Rock in Rio this Sunday. Before the party, the attacker was expelled in a confrontation against Ceará, by the Brasileirão.

Cano better than Gabigol?