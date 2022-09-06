House of the Dragon is renewed for a second season!

With just one month to go until the opening of the gates of the largest music and entertainment festival in the world, the organization of Rock in Rio invites the public to prepare for the 2022 edition, which starts on September 2, through a swim in the festival’s history, from 1985 to 2019. Today, Rock in Rio, in partnership with Globoplay, Multishow and Conspiração, launch the documentary series “Rock in Rio – History”. In five episodes, the audience, artists and organizers who were together for moments of peace and joy at Rock in Rio and were impacted by the grandeur of the festival, remember the backstage, the successes, the emblematic moments, the passions, the challenges and the strength from the Rock in Rio brand. The episodes, each lasting about half an hour, were released today, exclusively on Globoplay, Globoplay and will air on Multishow between September 12 and 16, at 11 pm.

“While we prepare for the moment of the great reunion, of what will be the most anthological edition of all, we deliver to the public this great gift that is the documentary, “Rock in Rio – A História”. The episodes not only bring a context about the music scene in the 1980s, but also show that the festival was fundamental in the consolidation of great national and international names, becoming part of the history and culture of our country, going through all the transformations of each season, with the music and the public, showing our work towards a better world”, explains Roberto Medina, creator and president of Rock in Rio, who adds: “We had many challenges to build the first edition of the festival and to to pursue this dream, which is to have the biggest music event in the world to call our own, a party of all tribes, from rock to pop, from rap to mpb, from jazz to funk. The documentary shows in a beautiful way the backstage and unpublished images, as well as memorable performances throughout these 37 years of trajectory”.

The dream started with Roberto Medina and now it attracts millions of fans around the world. More than 10 million visitors have passed through the Cities of Rock in these 21 editions. For 2022, Rock in Rio received an investment of more than R$350 million. In 37 years, the festival has conquered the world and has become a veritable park of experiences, but much more than that, it has grown and expanded its activities, always with an eye on the future and on diversity, on the richness of differences. For 2022, Cidade do Rock will host 670 artists, more than 250 shows in 500 hours of entertainment and with the expectation of expanding the economic impact of the last editions, in which about 60% of tickets sold were outside the State of Rio de Janeiro bringing R$1.7 billion of economic impact to the City, through the hotel chain, commerce and tourist attractions and the generation of 28 thousand jobs (between direct and indirect).

Directed by Patricia Guimarães and produced by Andrucha Waddington, Renata Brandão and Mariana Vianna, with a screenplay by Rodrigo Pinto, the original Globoplay series “Rock in Rio – History” arrives packed with energy and the countdown to the return of live life. Only a month to go before the gates open and the episodes arrive on the streaming platform with testimonials from big names in the Brazilian and international music scene such as Ivete Sangalo, Carlinhos Brown, Alceu Valença, Ney Matogrosso, Brian May (founder of Queen), Andreas Kisser (Sepultura guitarist), Charles Gavin (former Titãs drummer), Roberto Frejat, in addition to Fernanda Abreu, Emicida and the Black Eyed Peas musicians. “Since its first edition, Rock in Rio has embraced and proposed the union of differences, valuing diversity, a common point between the episodes of the documentary, which has relevant names from the most varied musical scenes. An example of this was the concert by Sepultura and Zé Ramalho, in 2013, on the Sunset Stage, where the metal audience of that day hugged the singer and sang a lot of MPB, closing the meeting with ‘Admirável gado novo’”, concludes Roberto.

“For Globoplay, it is an honor to bring this content and show the public all the transformations experienced by the festival over more than three decades, told by artists, organizers and the public. The history of ‘Rock in Rio’ reflects the history of music in general, especially for us Brazilians. It is a trajectory that connects music and the public to the country’s cultural scene”, says Teresa Penna, director of Globoplay, Globo Filmes and Giga Gloob.

In the first episode, whose title alludes to the festival’s theme song “May life begin now”, Rock in Rio is born. In a country that yearned for freedom after a long period of military dictatorship, Brazil’s first international music festival takes place, acclaimed by critics and the public. Ney Matogrosso and Queen founder and drummer Brian May tell how Rock in Rio influenced their careers. No wonder, Queen broke the festival’s attendance record, playing to approximately 300,000 people on the 11th, and another 250,000 on January 18, 1985, and are considered by many, to this day, the best performances. of Rock City. Certainly Queen’s most remembered moment at Rock in Rio was the performance of the song “Love of My Live”, with the audience singing at the top of their lungs — a scene that went down in history and was even portrayed in the 2018 film “Bohemian Rhapsody”. Another emblematic example of the first edition of the festival is portrayed in the first episode when Barão Vermelho sings “Pro Dia Nascer Feliz” in a context of the resumption of democracy in Brazil.

The second episode, the continuation of the Rock in Rio theme song “May we not stop dreaming”, brings the second edition of the festival, which was held in the iconic football stadium of Maracanã, in January 1991. The edition consolidated Brazil on the world show business map and the series features Andreas Kisser, who recalls the beginning of a long history with the festival, which returns in 2022 in three moments: participating in a show with his band Sepultura alongside the Brazilian Symphony Orchestra, opening the Mundo Stage on the 2nd of September; as a member of the All Stars Rock Band, one of the attractions of the Rock District on the 10th; and also for the show “1985 – Uma homage” on the Sunset Stage on September 9, sharing the stage with Alceu Valença, Blitz, Ivan Lins, Elba Ramalho, Pepeu Gomes, Luisa Sonza, Liniker, Agnes Nunes and Xamã. The second episode also brings the entire transformation of the festival’s stadium to host Rock in Rio, after so many years of the first edition, in addition to the artists Charles Gavin and Frejat talking about the difficulties of Brazilian musicians in the midst of great international attractions.

“For a Better World” is the theme of the third episode of the series, which tells how the Rock in Rio brand found the ideal format for major festivals and consolidated the purpose “For a Better World”, making the whole country stop to reflect on the need to unite in one direction and with the need to promote good. The third edition, back in 2001, reinforces the mix of sounds and cultures that the festival seeks to bring in all editions, under different reactions from the public, as in the presentation by Carlinhos Brown who, despite being highly criticized at the time, raised a poster asking peace and giving a statement saying that that was all the festival wanted to say. As of 2004, Rock in Rio opens up to international editions, with the episode also portraying editions in Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas.

Back in Brazil and renewed, in episode four “All in one heart”, Rock in Rio holds the first of many emblematic editions, 2011, where music combines with entertainment creating a unique space of cultural expression, with the desires of the audience reflecting on the festival’s stages. As guests, Queen Ivete Sangalo recalls the joy of being invited to play at Rock in Rio. Ivete is the artist who played the most on the World Stage of Rock in Rio Brasil and in all editions of Rock in Rio Lisbon. The iconic Black Eyed Peas trio also talks about their relationship with Brazilian music and their unforgettable experience at the festival in 2019, when they put the entire City of Rock to dance to their greatest hits.

The season finale, episode five, features the latest editions of Rock in Rio Brasil and its innovations, such as the creation of Espaço Favela, a stage that enhances the talent and diversity of artists from Rio’s favelas. In the documentary, Emicida ponders the escalation of attractions from the periphery to international recognition, and singer Fernanda Abreu, along with actress and singer Lellê, talk about funk and its history marked by prejudice.

The series ends with Rock in Rio receiving the title of Intangible Cultural Heritage of the City and State of Rio de Janeiro and preparing for the reunion with fans, in September 2022, in what will be the biggest and best edition of all times. This year, live life is back after the postponement caused by the pandemic and the public can look forward to a historic festival. The numbers are impressive. In addition to the 670 artists, there will be five theme park rides, more than 90 brands and 200 activation spaces, 240 official products and more than 500 licensees, 800 executives at Rock in Rio Academy attending ten lectures and 112 content at Rock in Rio Humanorama .

The City of Rock is getting ready to welcome the 700,000 fans who, after a historic ticket sales, have guaranteed a space in what will be the biggest and best edition of all time, with a total of 20 different spaces – from Stages to areas of experiences. Rock in Rio will take place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022, at Cidade do Rock, in Rio de Janeiro.