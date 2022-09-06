‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcok describes the differences between Rhaenyra and Daenerys Targaryen

Now that ‘the house of the dragon‘ is one of the main attractions of the moment, comparisons between the character Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who was the protagonist of ‘game of Thrones‘.

During an interview for the The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the Dragon, Alcock was asked about it and wanted to make it clear that the characters are very different from each other.

While there are some similarities, she said it’s easy to describe what makes them so distinct.

“I believe Rhaenyra is more familiar with politics because she grew up following the strategies of her father and Ser Otto Hightower. Daenerys had to learn the hard way, which I greatly admire.”

She continued:

“Daenerys has grown up knowing the hardships that await her, not Rhaenyra. But that doesn’t make her naive. As she grows up, she understands what’s at stake, so she knows how to behave differently according to each situation, but it also means that she lets herself go and that she’s not so rigid. I think she learns to better understand a meeting from that, and it makes her sassy… Daenerys was more restrained. And for me, it’s really fun to be the sassy character.”

It is worth remembering that the next episode of ‘the house of the dragon‘ debut in September 11thand the HBO released a trailer for what’s to come.

In the preview, Rhaenyra intones a prophecy about the arrival of the Prince Bridegroom, the newest heir to House Targaryen, son of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) and Alicent Hightower ( Emily Carey).

Also, it looks like Rhaenyra will continue to be the center of contention among the Targaryens now that her right to the Iron Throne is at stake.

The series is based on the novel ‘Fire & Blood‘, in George RR Martinwho also enters as a creator alongside Ryan J. Condal.

The plot takes place 200 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, and 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, focusing on the conflicts and the fall of House Targaryen.

The cast has Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Olivia Cooke, Emily Carey, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Sonoya Mizuno, Fabien Frankel and Graham McTavish.

