How to calculate square meter | 3 practical tips

Discovering how to calculate the square meter of a space is very important in many situations. The calculation is useful for determining the area of ​​land, for example, and figuring out how much materials need to be purchased in that space. For that, put down the paper and pen: use websites, apps and even Excel to do these maths without complications.

How is the square meter calculated?

The square meter is a unit of area measurement. In squares or rectangles, the count is a simple multiplication between the base size and the height. Other formats also have specific formulas: in triangles, the area is calculated after multiplying base and height and dividing by two, while the area of ​​a circle is the multiplication of the number pi by the radius squared.

Before doing any math to find the square meter, don’t forget to convert all measurements. If one of the items is measured in centimeters, for example, the result will be different than expected. For this, it is recommended to use a converter.

1. How to calculate square meter in Excel

If you need to calculate the square meter of different places at once, one solution is to group all the data in an Excel spreadsheet. That way, just run the multiplication command to get all the results quickly. The spreadsheet can still be combined with other information, such as the value and quantity of the material that will be used. Check step by step:

Create an Excel spreadsheet and fill in three columns: one for the width, one for the height and one for the result; On each line, fill in the measurements; To find out the result, click on an empty cell and type “=”. Click on the cell with the width, type “*” and click on the cell with the width. For example: =A2*B2; Press “Enter” to see the result; Repeat the process with all other measurements.

Learn how to use Excel to calculate square meter (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

2. How to calculate the square meter with Quero Calcular

Quero Calcular is a website that brings together different calculators, including an option to measure the square meter. The great advantage of this platform is the versatility to choose between different shapes, such as circles, triangles, trapezoids and rhombuses.

To use, go to quercalcular.com.br/calculators/calculator-de-metro-quadrado. Then choose your format, add the requested measurements and click on “Calculate”. You can access this feature of the website in any browser, from your computer or mobile phone.

Enter the measurements and do the math on the website (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

3. How to calculate square meter on Android

There are applications with the specific function of calculating an area in square meters. One of them is the Square Meter Calculator (Android). With a simple interface, it allows you to quickly get results for accounts involving rectangular spaces.

The app also has features to calculate the volume and provides accounts measured in feet. To use, select “Calculate square meters” and enter measurements on the next screen. The result is automatically displayed and the app allows you to include the price of some material per meter.

Use the app to calculate square meter (Screenshot: André Magalhães)

On the other hand, the app has some limitations. It is not possible to save the accounts in case you need to find these results later. Also, there are no features to calculate the area of ​​triangles, circles or rectangular terrains.