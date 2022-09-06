How To Learn Math From Scratch | 5 practical tips

Technology is a great ally for education, which allows people who are looking to learn mathematics from scratch, to have access to classes and tips on the subject. Check out 5 practical tips below that can help you understand more easily this important aspect of our daily lives.

Between YouTube channels, websites or even applications that you can access wherever you are, technology offers a variety of options. An interesting option is to set up a study schedule, to make the most of the options you find below.

1. Khan Academy

Khan Academy is a non-profit organization that provides a complete learning environment for people of all age groups. The platform provides space for students, teachers and parents to control teaching progress in various subjects.

In the section reserved for mathematics, you can find content for learning from elementary school, where you can get familiar with numbers and simple operations, to complex math.

Khan Academy is an interesting place to learn math (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

You can also test your knowledge with challenges or save classes offline to watch when you can’t be connected, making Khan Academy a complete learning environment.

2. Reinforces

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Thanks to a pleasant and easy-to-use platform, Reestrutura is an interesting learning environment for those who want to learn about or improve mathematics by participating in a series of gradually more complex questions and answers.

The system is very accessible, working with images and sounds to teach the basics of the subject. The free version presents the fundamental operations, while the paid version gives access to more content, including preparation for ENEM.

Reestrutura is an application that helps the user to learn mathematics, from elementary to advanced (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

3. Math, Train Your Brain

Availability: Android

Price: free with optional purchases

An interesting app for Android that can be used to learn math is Math, Train Your Brain. Focusing on the four basic operations, it offers space to train and challenge yourself with increasingly complex exercises.

In addition, the application has a manual to help the user and presents math tricks to help with addition, subtraction and multiplication. Its simple and intuitive platform is the icing on the cake, making this app an interesting teaching companion.

Practice what you’ve learned and learn tricks with this teaching app (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

4. Gis with Mathematical Chalk

Availability: Web

Price: free with optional purchases

If you prefer audiovisual content, Gis with Chalk Math is a great place to learn math. The platform is very well distributed, with playlists that indicate the path that the user should follow to start studying from scratch.

In addition to the learning content, there are interesting extra videos about calculus, where the teaching of the videos is applied in a relaxed way. It is worth checking.

Gis com Giz Mathematics is an interesting and fun channel to learn math (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

5. Calculate More

Availability: Web

Price: Free with in-app purchases

Calcule mais is a website full of classes, from simple to more complex content, with tips, classes and exercises for those looking to learn mathematics. Through the website, it is also possible to find tests and notices to complement the studies and challenge yourself.

In all, there are more than a thousand math classes available for those interested, in addition to other subjects. All with accessible language and completely free. For those who wish, the site offers a physical booklet, paid, to accompany their studies.

Get access to free classes and exercises to learn math (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

It’s worth keeping an eye on the Play Store or App Store for the release of Duolingo Math. The platform, popular place for language learning, is investing in exact content, and you can take a peek at how the system will work in the text to the side.

These are some interesting spaces for learning and practicing mathematical content that can be easily found.