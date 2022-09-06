“I don’t even know who it is”; Val Baiano takes a wave with the cast of Abel Ferreira and Verdão fans retorts former striker on the web

Palmeiras will try on Tuesday night (5), to reach their third decision in a row in Libertadores. For that, it will be necessary to at least score a goal in Athletico Paranaense to take the decision to penalties or go to the net twice more than the opponent. Whoever goes to the final will probably face Flamengo, in Guayaquil, on October 29, since the team from Rio de Janeiro beat Velez Sarsfield 4-0 in Argentina. The fact is that the red and blacks want to see Abel Ferreira’s team in the decision to try to pay back the 2-1 defeat in Montevideo last year.

“Palmeiras has to go to the final. A rematch is only a rematch if it happens in the same scenario (final) in the same competition (Libertadores). Yes, we deserve that. No fear, up”, said a fan. was the former player Val Baiano. In an interview with ESPN Brasil, the former athlete who played for Flamengo in 2010, said that Verdão was lucky in the 2021 decision, in Uruguay, and wants a rematch. This time, he believes that the Most Beloved will emerge victorious.

“I want Flamengo to face Palmeiras, for us to shut up these Palmeiras once and for all, who are thinking they have a team. They were lucky in Andreas’s unhappiness, and we lost that title”, fired Val Baiano, who declared himself fanatical supporter of the carioca club”, recalled the former Flamenguista who also recalled Michael’s move, where the striker narrowly missed the decisive goal for the Carioca team at the end of normal time.

“Before Andreas Pereira slipped, Michael lost a goal alone with the goalkeeper. They won that title in our unhappiness, not because they have a better team than ours. On paper, position by position, Flamengo is much more a team than the palm trees”, added the former Flamenguista who still wants to see Fla take the title from Verdão do Brasileirão.

“Dorival has to prioritize the three competitions [Brasileirão, Libertadores e Copa do Brasil] and has a chance to win all three. With the squad they have, you have to prioritize all three, because we’ve already seen that Palmeiras trembles when they see Flamengo. ANDSo, Flamengo today has a team to beat, both inside and outside the house. Palmeiras will stumble”, he concluded.

Palmeiras fans hit both Flamengo fans and the former striker of the Carioca team. “It shakes yes, I saw it in the final of the libertadores. I don’t even know who Val Baiano is, but Deyverson sent him a hug from behind”said a fan. “We won the 2021 release over anyone. Arrogance is not just from the fans and current players, exes are also arrogant”, said another fanatic from Palmeiras. “Funny that it was the smell player in overtime who popped up… but Palmeiras is the one who trembles..kkk”, joked another member of the crowd.