IFA 2022: New Smart Glasses Promise Movie Screen Feeling | wearables

Smart glasses with the proposal to recreate the feeling of going to the cinema. This is the proposal of devices presented by giants such as Lenovo and TCL at the electronics fair in Berlin, IFA 2022, which is taking place in Germany. Wearables serve to give the user the feeling of being in front of a giant monitor with a cinematic experience. Both the model presented by Lenovo (Glasses T1) and the model presented by the competitor TCL (NEXTWear S), are compact and have microLED screens.

The Lenovo Glasses T1 and the TCL NEXTWear S may look like it, but they’re not augmented reality glasses – that is, they don’t have digital elements that blend in with the physical world. They can connect to the computer. These are products that focus on user privacy, as they are also a solution for those who want to work in public places, for example.

2 of 3 Lenovo Glasses T1 is a private screen option for users to watch movies or work in public environments — Photo: Reproduction/Lenovo Lenovo Glasses T1 is a private screen option for users to watch movies or work in public environments — Photo: Reproduction / Lenovo

Lenovo’s new glasses focus on the consumption of movies and videos. According to the company, the goal is to make the user feel like he’s in front of a huge movie screen. In addition to playing videos, it is possible to use the device as a monitor that mirrors games or even the browser, to work with more privacy in environments such as malls or airports.

In this way, the device was made to be used with the person seated, as if they were on the sofa at home or at the desk in the office, since the device is connected to the computer by a USB-C cable. The Glasses T1 has built-in speakers, in case you just want the video to be ultra-private. With the help of adapters, it is also possible to mirror the screen of iPhones or iPads.

There are two microLED screens, one for each eye. Each display has Full HD resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Lenovo still hasn’t talked about the model’s price or release date. The brand says that it intends to sell them later this year in China. Rumors suggest that the T1 costs around US$500, which is around R$2,620 in direct conversion.

3 of 3 TCL NEXTWear S brings improvements over the last generation brother — Photo: Reproduction / TCL TCL NEXTWear S brings improvements over the last generation brother — Photo: Reproduction / TCL

Like Lenovo’s competitor, the TCL model has two microLED screens with Full HD resolution. The brand promises to replicate the experience of using a 140-inch screen, which would be used as a monitor for movies or a kind of personal office. The model is an evolution of the NEXTWear G, device of the last generation.

The product also has built-in speakers that have received improvements from the company, in addition to a screen “with more vivid and vibrant colors”. There is also the presence of side buttons for basic adjustments such as volume, for example.

The price of the TCL NEXTWear is still a secret. The brand said only that it should introduce the product “in selected markets” in the last quarter of 2022. There is no expectation of the official arrival of the glasses in Brazil.