‘Imagine yourself’: New Brazilian animated series from Mundo Bita gets trailer by HBO Max

First arriving on YouTube, then going to TV channels and now debuting on streaming, the well-known “orange mustache buddy” will follow with new adventures in ‘imagine yourself‘, the first animated series of Bita worldwhich arrives at HBO Max and to Cartoonito from August 1st.

The production has just won a trailer with scenes of Dan, Lila, Tito and Professor Flora. All this with a lot of learning, discoveries and, of course, full of music. Check out the video below:

‘imagine yourself‘ is set in a very distant place in outer space called the Galaxy of Joy. Bita and the Plots (little green aliens) inhabit the Bita world storing imagination, which comes from all over the universe and is the fuel to make the gears work there. Planet Earth, as a rich corner of this raw material, is Bita’s usual route.

On Earth, children Lila, Dan, Tito, Tina and other friends form a group full of ideas. Always guided by Flora, a music teacher, this smart group loves to make discoveries.

Enjoy watching:

Of course, unforeseen events and problems happen there. That’s where the magical orange mustaches come in. When the kids turn it on, Bita immediately gets a call. At that moment, he lands with his ship and finds the gang in the wonderful world of imagination. In this dimension, super playful and pretty crazy, different worlds and realities are possible. It is there that the group finds the solutions for any and all situations.

Don’t forget to watch: