Ipiranga Museum reopens, finally, with a bet on technology and accessibility

On September 7, 1895, the Ipiranga Museum, then named Natural History Museum, was founded in São Paulo to be a monument-building in celebration of the Independence of Brazil. At that time, accessibility was not a topic that sensitized society, making the grandeur of institutions such as Ipiranga far from the reach of people with some type of disability. About to reopen its doors on September 7, exactly 127 years after its foundation and on the date of its bicentennial, the museum took advantage of the long renovation to bet on accessibility and technology.

In total, more than 300 multi-sensory materials will be available, designed to integrate visually impaired people into the museum experience. The idea began in 2007, when the museum installed tactile materials for interaction with this audience, and expanded with the renovation. Made from various techniques, the materials will be divided between tactile screens, metal reproductions and three-dimensional models made from the works. In an exhibition about work, for example, axes and miniature agricultural implements are available for touch. the famous painting Independence or death was also reproduced in a tactile way, separating the different groups present in the work. The idea is for people to experience sensations such as carpet texture, temperature of objects and narrative scenes, with subtitles in Braille.

The idea, however, is that the new tools can also be used by those without any disabilities. “In the board Independence or death there are three groups of characters. We gave different colors to each of them so that those who see can use this tactical material to identify these groups in the painting, while people with visual impairments appropriate the shapes with their hands”, explains curator Paulo Garcez. The exhibitions will also have subtitles and texts in Braille, to ensure a more complete understanding of the experience, and adapted flooring so that the mobility of those with low or no vision can take place more safely.

This also applies to the audiovisual resources deployed. Betting on modernity, the institution will have available a series of multimedia screens that report historical information and curiosities of the exhibitions and pieces present. “All of them have translation into Libras, audio description and subtitles so that they can be used by anyone, including those who cannot hear or see”, reinforces Garcez. Regarding access to people with reduced mobility, the museum will open its doors with elevators and escalator available, and the exhibitions were designed so that there is space for wheelchair users, for example, to have adequate access.” The furniture was adapted so that there is a frontal approximation and wheelchair users do not need to see a window from the side, for example”, explains the curator.

Check out the gallery: