Isabelle Fuhrman is added to the cast of the film

Isabelle Fuhrman joins the cast of Horizon
Disclosure

Among new projects that are being developed, the epic film western horizon begins to be highlighted in the media. And so, the first novelties of the feature involve the formation of its cast.

According to information from the website deadlinethe actress Isabelle Fuhrmanbest known for starring in the franchise The orphanjoined the cast of the new feature Warner Bros/New Line. According to the source, she is joining the actors. Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Jena Malone, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means and Michael Rooker.

Details about the actors’ roles were not revealed.

About Horizon

Directed by Kevin Costner, the film chronicles a multifaceted 15-year period of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and colonization of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with danger and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements to interactions with the indigenous peoples who lived on the land, and the determination and often relentlessness of those who sought to resolve it.

The screenplay is written by costner and Jon Baird.

Horizon does not yet have a release date set.

